Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

With Converse's New Chuck, Another Dressy Sneaker Hybrid Slithers Into View

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Converse
1 / 5

In times when everybody else seems to be giving their kicks the shoezempic treatment, Converse is giving its Chuck 70 a Derby-like makeover.

With the Chuck being an OG on the slim sneaker front anyway, it's fair to assume Converse felt it more compelling to slither in another direction, retooling the classic lace-ups for a dressier, edgier look, rather than partake in the mass ballet-fication of footwear.

Shop Converse
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To launch in an all-black and a (possibly Year-of-Snake-themed) serpent-skin colorway, the Chuck 70 Formal is a luxurious leather low-top with grooved, heeled soles for comfortable, sophissssticated strides.

Envisioned to either elevate an otherwise more casual, or slightly roughen a more polished getup, these Chucks offer a best-of-both-worlds appeal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However distinct, the Chuck 70 Formal is not actually Converse's first exploration of, say, more elegant footwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In tandem with corpcore mania and the greater sneaker-loafer movement of late, the 100+ year old company has introduced a variety of hybrid silhouettes, including recent models with tasseled gold-bits and a collab with Japanese brand Graphpaper.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Available from early April onward, the Chuck 70 Formal is quietly vying to ambush the spring/summer season's shoe rotation, viper-style.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Issey Miyake Homme PlisséPolo Shirt Basics
$350.00
Available in:
23
adidasTokyo Decon W
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
RierPopeline Bermuda Shorts
$725.00
Available in:
SL
Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • “Love, Chuck” Is An Ode to the OG Sole-Mate
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Shai's Techy Zip-Up Sneaker Begins Converse Basketball's New Era
    • Sneakers
  • A Ma Maniére Has Done the Impossible: Converse Chuck Taylors With a Nike Swoosh
    • Sneakers
  • Converse Turned Grandma's Crochet Blankets Into Cozy Chuck Taylors, Literally
    • Sneakers
  • Meet Tyler the Creator's Le Fleur Jogger, an All-New Super-Flat Converse Sneaker
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • The Denim Jordan 4 Sneaker Looks Good in Its Jumpman Jeans
    • Sneakers
  • Inside Jacques Marie Mage’s Temple to Acetate Excellence
    • Design
  • Is the World Ready for the Return of Marithé + François Girbaud?
    • Style
  • With Converse's New Chuck, Another Dressy Sneaker Hybrid Slithers Into View
    • Sneakers
  • Workout Gear Has Never Looked Swaggier. So, We Tested 10 of the Coolest Brands Doing It
    • Style
  • Buckle Up: Needles’ Rugged Wallabee Comes With Its Own Belt
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now