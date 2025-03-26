Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Even Classic Converse Shoes Are Skate Loafers Now

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
graphpaper
1 / 5

Anything can be a loafer if you just believe. Now, Converse and Japanese fashion label Graphpaper are entering the skate loafer league with a surprisingly classic shoe.

Tokyo-based Graphpaper has turned a classic Converse sneaker into a sporty loafer with the Jack Purcell Loafer GP (“GP” for “Graphpaper”). The shoe retains the Jack Purcell’s low profile and “smile” on the midsole, wearing a suede upper with tonal stitching accented by a legit penny loafer “bridge” at the forefoot.

shop converse here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Despite the luxe upper, Graphpaper’s Converse sole unit reiterates the sports feel innate to Converse, reinforced with extra rubber for extra skate appeal.

Note that this is a collaboration with Converse Japan, not the Nike-owned Converse, which often reissues this kind of oddball archival silhouettes (though there are plenty of Converse loafers to be had either way).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As it stands, this is already a hella-hybrid shoe. It's a sneaker, it's a loafer, it's a sneaker-loafer, we know the deal. But Graphpaper's Converse loafer takes the merged shoe thing to a whole new level because not only is it a sneaker and loafer — It's also a wedge.

graphpaper
1 / 3
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Yes, the Jack Purcell Loafer GP, available soon on Graphpaper's site, has a wedge heel, meaning this shoe isn't just tapping into the hybrid sneaker trend: It's also dipping its rubber toe into the pool of semi-controversial sneaker design. 

Wedge sneakers are historically contentious but their cool factor has been bolstered by a slew of recent events, like the Isabel Marant resurgence fueled by A$AP Rocky and Y2K nostalgia. Plus, if there was anyone who could make wedge loafers cool, it's Graphpaper. This is a brand that’s mastered high-quality basics, so turning up a standard Converse sneaker is just another day in business.

Last year, Converse and Graphpaper released a similarly skate-y Vans-like slip-on sneaker. But it's not just Converse. Graphpaper has also done Samba-coded sneakers with Reproduction of Found and chair-inspired Mizuno shoes. Clearly, Graphpaper knows good shoe business and, well, good business shoes.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

VaqueraWomen Painted Workwear Jacket
$645.00
Available in:
S
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Stockholm Surfboard ClubRelaxed Fit Trousers
$295.00
Available in:
M
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Pile of Fabric? Vaquera's Take on the World's Most Famous Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Converse's Insanely Rugged Dad Shoe Shouldn't Look This Good
    • Sneakers
  • The Hairy Revival of Converse’s Slip-on Skate Shoe by Tyler, the Creator
    • Sneakers
  • Converse's Dressy Skate Loafers Means Shred-Ready Business
    • Sneakers
  • Even Vans' Classic Skate Shoes Have Gone Waterproof
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Even Classic Converse Shoes Are Skate Loafers Now
    • Sneakers
  • First, Miu Miu Went adidas. Now, adidas Goes Miu Miu
    • Sneakers
  • For Its First-Ever Tennis Collection, ASICS Revisits a Pioneer of Patient Luxe
    • Style
  • It’s a Cowboy Boot! It’s an Orthopedic Sneaker! It’s Classic Engineered Garments
    • Sneakers
  • Wearable Tech Is Back In Fashion — Minus the Tech
    • Style
  • An Underrated adidas Trail Shoe Beast, Hiding in Plain Sight
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now