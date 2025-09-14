Converse's Finest Chuck Taylors Are a Breath of Fresh (Nike) Air

Converse x Nike?! Well, sort of.

Converse has seemingly restarted its First String program, reintroducing it as a new line of premium Chuck Taylor sneakers. The first offering, you may ask? Chucks with Nike Air cushioning.

First String embarks on a "new era" of the Chuck Taylor, as Converse puts it. These particular versions have been slightly tweaked and wrapped in top-of-the-line materials for an even better Chuck.

For instance, in addition to the Nike Air cushioning underfoot, the new Converse sneakers also feature Vibram outsoles and Converse's CX foam for enhanced comfort and durability.

They naturally come in luxurious options like premium brown leather, vintage-washed canvas, and a Japanese tropical-printed knit, all of which will release on September 16 on the brand's website.

The brand also previewed a furry leopard pair, which could release in November as part of the next delivery of First String sneakers.

Converse has been a part of the Nike universe since 2003, when Nike purchased the brand.

There have even been some historic collaborations featuring both Nike and Converse models in one single collection. Additionally, there was a time when A Ma Maniére gifted friends and family with exclusive Chuck 70s featuring Nike Swooshes.

Even before that, fashion brand Market (formerly Chinatown Market) released similar bootleg Converse x Nike shoes.

This wouldn't be the first Converse sneaker to feature Nike tech, either. The brand's Chuck II, released as part of 2016's First String campaign, came with Nike's Lunarlon insoles.

But the Chuck Taylor with Nike Air? That's two icons, one game-changing sneaker.

