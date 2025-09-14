Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Converse's Finest Chuck Taylors Are a Breath of Fresh (Nike) Air

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Converse x Nike?! Well, sort of.

Converse has seemingly restarted its First String program, reintroducing it as a new line of premium Chuck Taylor sneakers. The first offering, you may ask? Chucks with Nike Air cushioning.

Shop Converse

First String embarks on a "new era" of the Chuck Taylor, as Converse puts it. These particular versions have been slightly tweaked and wrapped in top-of-the-line materials for an even better Chuck.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For instance, in addition to the Nike Air cushioning underfoot, the new Converse sneakers also feature Vibram outsoles and Converse's CX foam for enhanced comfort and durability.

Converse
1 / 6

They naturally come in luxurious options like premium brown leather, vintage-washed canvas, and a Japanese tropical-printed knit, all of which will release on September 16 on the brand's website.

The brand also previewed a furry leopard pair, which could release in November as part of the next delivery of First String sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Converse has been a part of the Nike universe since 2003, when Nike purchased the brand.

There have even been some historic collaborations featuring both Nike and Converse models in one single collection. Additionally, there was a time when A Ma Maniére gifted friends and family with exclusive Chuck 70s featuring Nike Swooshes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Even before that, fashion brand Market (formerly Chinatown Market) released similar bootleg Converse x Nike shoes.

This wouldn't be the first Converse sneaker to feature Nike tech, either. The brand's Chuck II, released as part of 2016's First String campaign, came with Nike's Lunarlon insoles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But the Chuck Taylor with Nike Air? That's two icons, one game-changing sneaker.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • One Nike Air Max's Greatest Design Is Another Air Max's Fresh 'Fit
  • Levi's Nike Air Max Shoes Are Raw Denim For Your Feet
  • Nike's 3D-Printed Air Max Shoes Are Real
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • Jordan Basketball Shoes? For Fishing?
What To Read Next
  • Eckhaus Latta Is Too Sexy for Its Shirt
  • Converse's Finest Chuck Taylors Are a Breath of Fresh (Nike) Air
  • The Most Handsome Normcore Sneaker in Nike's Armory
  • What If Nike Socks Were Art?
  • “It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done In My Life”: Inside Collina Strada SS26
  • Edward Enninful: Longtime Fashion Expert, First-Time Fashion Designer (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now