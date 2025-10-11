Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Converse Boat Shoe Is a Splashy Stylistic Contradiction

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Converse Japan
After making its own surprisingly suave penny loafer, Converse is now going maritime with two very nautical pairs of Chuck Taylor-flavored boat shoes.

It was probably only a matter of time before Converse would also jump on the bandwagon — or bandvessel rather — and give the mariner's moccasin its spin. Hey, everyone else is doing it.

But Converse is one of the few non-boat-shoe brands to stick the splashy landing.

That's because, unlike some of the aforementioned competition, Converse didn't take the assignment too literally.

Its All Star Chunk MS OX is lives up to its name as a self-referential nod to deck slippers with a chunkily lugged sole complete with the brand's signature "All Star"-printed heel bumper.

A Japan-only release from the Japan-only Converse brand, the Converse boat shoe docks end of October. Still, one can hope that it will eventually leave harbor and set sail across the seas to stores elsewhere. In the meantime, there's always Tyler the Creator's Converse 1908 line, which includes a boat-y deck shoe.

It's not that we didn't enjoy those nautically preppy Vans, the adidas that kinda looks like a Sperry Topsider, or even that crazy coastal Crocs concoction. Quite the contrary, actually.

But these Converse shoes? They might be the new captain of boat sneakers.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers, an aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
