Converse's Japan-Made Sneaker Is a Quietly Luxurious Leather Stepper

How to make a Converse classic better? Let the brand's Japan division give it a spin.

Converse Japan has designed another premium One Star J sneaker, this time wrapped in top-notch black leather featuring a vintage-style finish.

The Japan-made sneaker also features off-white details, which only adds to the classic charm of the '70s sneakers (now "quiet luxury" steppers, basically).

And true to the One Star look, the model is naturally complete with the single star on the side, made up of creamy materials, of course.

Converse Japan continues to make some of the brand's craziest yet quality sneakers. Drops like those ultra-chunky ballet sneakers and Converse's classiest loafers are all the work of the Japan imprint. The square-toed Chucks, too.

A luxurious and minimalist One Star sneaker has now joined the chat.

Converse's One Star J sneaker is slated to drop on August 22 for￥31,900 ($216) on Converse Japan's website. It will also be available at stores like atmos Tokyo and Billy's.

