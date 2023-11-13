EXCLUSIVE: First Glass Bags, Now Coperni's Got Starry Glass Bottles With Evian

evian continues to build a pretty impressive roster of fashion collaborators, having worked with Balmain, Virgil Abloh, Vetements, and Moncler. Now, the French bottled water brand is adding a new stylish mind to its roster: Coperni.

Yes, indeed. evian and Coperni have teamed up for a limited edition glass bottle collaboration, which sees the French fashion label do its innovation thing with evian's famous bottles. No robot dogs or Bella Hadid this go-around.

"We always consider each project in relation to innovation. Sébastien Meyer, our creative director, thought about inventing a bottle different from what has already been done. He has imagined a bottle where everything happens inside the container. Usually, design happens on the outside," Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant tell us.

"The whole bottle is covered with a white painting effect, and we work on beautiful illustrations inside it. It was a big challenge for evian. It was the first time they 'hid' the water, and it was technically very hard to achieve."

After cracking the silver seal and gulping down the 75mL-worth of spring water, Coperni's evian bottle presents an eye-catching constellation on the inside, nodding to Coperni's name derived from Copernicus (the astronomer who proposed that Earth and other planets revolved around the sun. Yeah, that guy).

The constellation also tells the mythological history of both brands, an encounter between Copernicus and the Marquis de Lessert, who discovered the evian spring.

"You can see the models from the campaign flying and wearing Coperni outfits, as well as the baby, which has been used a lot in evian and Coperni communications. There is also an illustration of the bottle and the iconic Swipe bag," Coperni says.

A water bottle brand and a fashion label aren't as different as you'd think. In Coperni and evian's case, they have a lot in common: they're both French and consider themselves luxury brands — though "not snobbish ones," as Coperni puts it.

"We're both accessible and innovative with a youthful spirit," Coperni says. "Design-wise, we can find a strong minimalism in the products and creative direction of both brands."

Not to mention, Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant count themselves longtime preferrers of the natural spring water equipped with electrolytes from the French Alps.

"We grew up drinking evian and collecting their iconic designer bottles," the two minds behind Coperni shared. "It's an honor for us to be chosen to design the new bottle of the year!" One might even say the partnership was written in the stars. Literally.

For the fashion girls and evian bottle collectors wondering, Coperni and evian's glass bottle collaboration releases on Monday, November 13. Fans can catch the limited edition piece on evian's website.

After blessing us fashion folk with cool glass bags and ghosts of clothes past, what is Coperni hoping to achieve with a sleek, celestial glass bottle?

"We are excited to touch another audience. It goes from the classic French people who like to collect the evian bottle to the people sharing a dinner in a fancy restaurant," Coperni says to us.

"We like the fact that it's gonna speak to a wider public, from young people buying a bottle of water to older generations. It's gonna make Coperni known beyond the fashion landscape, which is something we cherish."