This Jordan 4 Is the Best AJ4 for a Couple of Reasons

There have been many great Jordan 4 sneakers to come out since the model's debut in 1989 (I'm slightly biased as a big Jordan 4 fan). But as far as the best? I think the Jordan Brand's newest colorway takes the crown...and you can't cop it.

Behold, the Air Jordan 4 "First Class." Looking at the pairs and their luxurious details, the sneakers are undoubtedly worthy of their name.

The Jordan Brand's design team revealed the Jordan 4 with delicious mint green shades, almost like a pastel-y take on the Craft 4s from 2023. The tasteful hues top the sneaker's smooth nubuck and textured leather panels, as well as the Jordan 4's traditional details like the netted cage and "wings."

Fans may also notice some gilded lace charms and shiny Jumpman, whose basketball ball detail is actually a diamond. The shoe is then rounded off with more gold, served via a Portland International Airport Hangtag. After all, the Air Jordan 4 is Michael Jordan's first signature model to take flight.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you're drooling over the pairs like myself, you're probably now thinking, "How do I cop?" Unfortunately, the Air Jordan 4 "First Class" sneakers won't see a release. The Jordan Brand designed these minty green pairs just for the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) players. Does anybody know when tryouts are happening? Asking for myself.

The Air Jordan 4 "First Class" is great for many reasons. First, this colorway is one big ole chef's kiss. The green is not only pleasing to the eyes but refreshing — it's a non-pink women's shoe!

Over the years, brands like Nike have created more neutral and inclusive colorways for women's exclusive sneakers. It's not that lady sneakerheads have a problem with pink shoes. It's limiting when pink shoes in their sizes constantly roll off the production belts. The girls want options. Barbie kicks are still cool, though.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Secondly, the Air Jordan 4 "First Class" is a well-designed acknowledgment of the WNBA and its achievements.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like other women in sports and other job sectors, the WNBA faces the ongoing battle of gender inequality and being valued less than the NBA. There are only 12 WNBA teams, while the NBA has 30. It's no secret that the WNBA players make significantly less than their male counterparts.

A beautiful sneaker certainly won't fix society's years-long gender disparity issue, but it's great to see the women's league get its well-deserved flowers. They are just as skilled on the court as the NBA athletes.

In an Instagram post, Kelsey Amy, Jordan Brand and Nike's senior designer, put it best, stating that the WNBA athletes "continue to pave the way for change both in their sport and in the world around them. Continuously setting the benchmark for women in sports and leaving a lasting legacy for the future generations to come."