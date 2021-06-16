Shop Clean Staples with 50% off at COS in the Summer Sale

The Highsnobiety Sales Hub is where you’ll find the best deals and discounts from the brands and retailers you actually want to shop.

It feels like just yesterday that we were diving into the winter sales, and mid-season sales are in the rear-view mirror now, too. COS continues the discounts, though, throwing its hat into the ring of summer sales happening right now. It just so happens that we overlooked clean staples for highlight luxury pieces (as always) in the mid-season sales, so the COS sale comes at the perfect time.

The Swedish retailer is famed for its hyper-clean silhouettes and muted palettes, so it’s in pole position to occupy a solid chunk of our spring/summer wardrobe. A quick scroll of the COS' minimal pages reveals soft tailoring, everyday sweats, style-forward exercise gear, and the usual haul of timeless, high-quality essentials.

The details

What: 50 percent off When: For a limited time Code: No code needed, just click here to shop the sale

