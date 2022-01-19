Unload Your Baggage Into côte&ciel's FW22 Collection

New collections, new drops; it all calls for one thing, more bags – côte&ciel bags, in this case. For Fall/Winter 2022, the experts in all things baggage offer more bang for your buck with an extended offering of styles.

Bags are one of fashion's true essentials. Literally your personal inventory, no one likes being caught without enough pockets, pockets that are too shallow, or stuck juggling 101 items on the fly; and so, we have bags.

From its inception and global introduction, côte&ciel has taken a different approach to bag design, one led by architecture and modest functionality. There are no crazy bells and whistles or attention-grabbing branding, just accessories that look good and work even better.

Fall/Winter 2022 is led by a design evolution, by the brand taking what's performed well and making it better. This direction has led the brand to birth the new INFINITY range.

Much like previous collections, architectural design is still a foundation; yet is approached from an alternate angle. This time around, circumference and symmetry play out through key styles, such as the new AÓOS, which curls and wraps around itself.

Similar to existing flagship styles, hidden zips offer the option of extending the bag's size and shape. Additionally, the ADIRA backpack takes on the appearance of an unfurling flower bud, using a central drawstring closure for access.

For our growing arrangement of small items that slowly line our pockets, miniature accessories – AÓOS S, XS, and NANO – have been created. Each of these new petit bags can be used independently or attached to their larger counterparts.

Popular pieces like the iconic ISAR AIR and ISASARU have been updated with reflective fabrications, while the SORMONNE AIR has been stripped to a lighter weight.

The full, growing family of côte&ciel products for Fall/Winter 2022 will be available to shop online from September.