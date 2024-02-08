C.P. Company's New Campaign Features Familiar Faces

Over the past few years, C.P. Company’s seasonal lookbooks have been like a who’s who of anyone worth knowing in the world of pop culture, and the brand’s new ADV campaign, for Spring/Summer 2024, is no different.

This season’s C.P. Company cast includes Germany and Borussia Dortmund footballer, Marco Reus, stylist, Eve Carol Kelly, musicology professor, Francis Mallet, Italian Jazz Band, 72 Hour Post Flight, and the Throwing Fits podcast duo, James Harris and Lawrence Schlossman.

The reason why C.P. Company enlists such a wide range of talent for its campaigns isn’t simply the brand flexing its pulling power (which is actually pretty impressive), but instead a unique way of interacting with differing contemporary social contexts.

After all, C.P. Company isn’t just an outerwear brand, it’s a community, a collective that dives deep into the relationships its wearers have with the brand.

What’s also interesting when it comes to the talent is that they don't necessarily have to be of a certain caliber or have a particular amount of followers.

For all the superstar footballers like Reus and world-renowned musicians like Kano, C.P. Company is simultaneously tapping younger, more underground talent, like South London photographer and video-maker Gabriel Moses, for instance, or New York-based model and brand consultant, Sofia Pace.

At this point, C.P. Company’s clothes are almost a byproduct of its campaigns. The clothes and the brand’s storied history sell themselves, which is allowing C.P. Company to experiment.

Truth is, no one is doing campaigns like C.P. Company right now and its new ADV SS24 campaign is proof.