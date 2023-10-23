Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

15 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Fall With

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety
With fall starting to rear its head and winter lurking around the corner, the beginnings of puffer season are here. And while some opt for long wooly coats or prefer piling on layers underneath a windbreaker, the quintessential cold weather jacket has and always will be the puffer.

Long before brands like The North Face and First Down dominated ‘90s fashion, the puffer jacket already had years of ingenuity under its belt. The original down jackets used insulating feathers from ducks, a concept that came to be when Australian chemist and mountaineer George Finch used a balloon fabric and eiderdown to craft the first puffer.

Since then, countless innovations have followed, most notably with Eddie Bauer creating the first patent for the jacket — and the rest is history.

These days, puffer jackets are still often lined with duck feathers and typically have a durable, nylon ripstop exterior. Though some brands coat their jackets with wind and water-repellent finishes, others focus on the optics, utilizing a mix of fabrics, polyester fills, and cuts that provide different qualities when outdoors.

And so, what better way to celebrate fall's arrival than with the favorite streetwear puffer jackets selected by our curators? These seasonal pieces by Entire Studios, The North Face, Stone Island, and more of our favorite brands sublimely merge aesthetics with functionality and will keep the cold at bay for the coming winter.

Shop the best Puffer Jackets Below

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

$365

The North Face

Buy at Highsnobiety

Since its first release in the early 90s, The North Face Nuptse jacket has become the brand's most iconic outerwear design. Filled with goose down and a water-repellant finish, the Nuptse jacket has become highly popular for good reason.

Dries Van Noten Vorley Jacket

Vorley Jacket

$2085

Dries Van Noten

Buy at Highsnobiety

Over the course of his career, Dries Van Noten might just have perfected the art of statement dressing. With his penchant for bold prints, every collection brings new, colorful graphics to the mix and FW23 sees this puffer jacket upgraded through a floral print.

Rick Owens Babel Mountain Down Jacket

Babel Mountain Down Jacket

$2650

Rick Owens

Buy at ssense

Nobody does puffer jackets quite like Rick Owens. The designer's sculptural Babel Mountain jacket, with its cropped shape, exaggerated sleeves, and oversized neck protection, provides a statement-making silhouette.

Entire Studios UVR Puffer

UVR Puffer

$645

entire studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

Worn by almost every celebrity imaginable — from Kim Kardashian to Bad Bunny and Lil Nas X to Shai-Gilgeous Alexander — Entire Studios' puffer jackets have proven to be highly popular since the brand was founded in 2020. With its fourth drop, the label introduced a new range of puffer jackets including the UVR which features a pattern stitched into the boxy-fitting, down-filled body.

Stone Island Packable Recycled Nylon Down Jacket

Packable Recycled Nylon Down Jacket

$765

Stone Island

Buy at Highsnobiety

The one thing that can be annoying about puffer jackets is that they're bulky. All that down filling makes them big by nature, but Stone Island has the perfect solution. The packable down jacket folds up into its inner pocket making it easy to transport without sacrificing warmth.

Jacquemus Le Chouchou 'La Doudoune Cocon' Jacket

Le Chouchou 'La Doudoune Cocon' Jacket

$1835

Jacquemus

Buy at ssense

This boxy-fitting puffer arrives with a distinctive asymmetrical front button fastening that acts as its defining feature. The insulated, water-repellent jacket has a big, puffy shape that's bound to keep you warm.

Acne Studios Padded Nylon Jacket

Padded Nylon Jacket

$800

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

This padded bomber jacket comes in Acne Studios' wave-dyed shell fabric that gives it an uneven grey finish. The boxy-fitting style comes with details to help in the coldest of weather, such as a high neck and adjustable drawstring at the hem.

Missoni Down Hooded Jacket

Down Hooded Jacket

$2060

Missoni

Buy at Highsnobiety

Part of the Missoni Sport line, this jacket transitions from shades of blue to black — the color getting lighter with each padded section. In case you can't choose between a blue or a black jacket, this one is both.

Sacai Bandana Print Jacket

Bandana Print Jacket

$2705

Sacai

Buy at ssense

From pleated chiffon skirts to camp collar shirts, there's nothing Sacai won't add a bandana print to. This puffer jacket features the brand's navy blue bandana print all over.

Lemaire Puffer Jacket

Puffer Jacket

$2195

Lemaire

Buy at Highsnobiety

Crafted from a technical cotton blend fabric and cut to an oversized fit, this jacket comes with the minimal look and precise tailoring that has made Lemaire so popular.

Entire Studios SOA Puffer

SOA Puffer

$505

entire studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

Entire Studios' signature, boxy-fitting puffer jacket has been upgraded with a washed-out fabric finish. The jacket comes stuffed with ethically sourced 90% duck down and 10% feather fill that gives it an oversized fit.

Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket

Down Sweater Jacket

$265

Patagonia

Buy at Slam Jam

When it comes to merging sustainable practices with highly practical outdoor wear, does anyone do it better than Patagonia? This jacket comes with a nylon ripstop outer shell made from recycled fishing nets and is insulated with Responsible Down Standard down.

Stone Island Garment-Dyed Recycled Nylon Down Jacket

Garment-Dyed Recycled Nylon Down Jacket

$985

Stone Island

Buy at Highsnobiety

Stone Island's puffer jackets are so nice we had to feature them twice. Unlike the packable jacket shown above, this one is made for the depths of winter and comes with Stoney's signature warmth-providing tech.

Moncler x Salehe Bembury Harter-Heighway Down Jacket

Harter-Heighway Down Jacket

$1885

Moncler x Salehe Bembury

Buy at Highsnobiety

Salehe Bembury's signature fingerprint motif can be found stitched into this down jacket as part of the designer's collaborative collection with Moncler — his first-ever full ready-to-wear collection.

Acne Studios Puffer Jacket

Puffer Jacket

$1150

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

A high neck is one thing, but this Acne Studios puffer jacket takes it to new extremes. Don't bother wearing a scarf when you step out in this jacket, it's got neck protection covered.

