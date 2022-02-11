Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
C.P. Company's SS22 Metropolis Series is a City Stepper Uniform

Written by Sam Cole in Style
C.P. Company
Continuing its recontextualization of past concepts, C.P. Company's Metropolis Series returns, city-ready, for Spring/Summer 2022.

Back in the late 90s, 1999 to be specific, C.P. launched the Urban Protection Range; dedicated to the exploration of the brand's core technological design language, the range birthed a slew of iconic garments, including the Metropolis Jacket.

As the brand took a look over its shoulder and deep into its archive, the Metropolis Jacket served as the perfect foundation to recontextualize the concepts at the heart of Urban Protection, creating a concise, seasonally developing line suited to the contemporary city dweller – the Metropolis Series.

Since its introduction, the Metropolis Series has quickly risen the ranks, finding praise amongst the brand's fanbase and receiving consistent updates that do justice to the pieces that inspired its launch.

For Spring/Summer 2022 (the series' fourth consecutive season), urban and industrial environments serve as the overarching themes constructing the apparel and accessory lineup.

All items within the collection have been crafted in a tonal palette of colors you'd find within your cityscape – washed blacks, blue-greys, oranges, reds, and khakis – for a camo-like aesthetic.

Pushing the envelope forward, SS22 includes modular, seamlessly knit mesh pockets and hoods that reflect the 90s vision of future urban life.

All of the essentials are accounted for – softshell outerwear, funnel-neck zip-up jackets, overshirts, longer-length coats, and in ensuring you're ready for everything that warm weather and festival season has to throw at you, plenty a bucket hat.

Get acquainted with C.P. Company's Spring/Summer 2022 Metropolis Series online now.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
