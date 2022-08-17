Craig Green & adidas Link Up for a Quick Game of Squash

Brand: Craig Green x adidas

Model: Squash Polta AKH

Release Date: Available now

Price: $220

Buy: Highsnobiety shop

Editor's Notes: Cast your mind back a few months to Craig Green's FW22 Fashion Week show – what captivates you the most? For me, the answer's easy. Obviously, it has to be the sneaker component of the show. Continuing his tradition of working with Three Stripes across several sneakers, FW22 switched up the formula with an experimental edge, showing just how far the duo could push the boundaries of design.

Alongside these experimental, "why not?" sneaker designs were a selection of styles that would be pacing their way onto the market. As the months passed, the anticipation continued to build, and finally, the first of several new styles is set to touch down.

Once again, Craig has set sights on the extensive Three Stripes archive to pull the foundations of this collaboration, settling on a 1988 classic, the Squash. At its core, a performance style built for swift and nimble movement, the Squash is yet another of adidas' low-top court classics that's frill-free and suited to every day, much like the Samba.

Craig Green's take on the silhouette, dubbed the Squash Polta AKH, maintains much of the original design's DNA. Reconsidered with a contemporary edge, a transparent mesh upper with exposed layers serve as the shoe's focal point, showcasing an industrial edge.

The first iteration of this updated sneaker comes in a balanced palette of cream, white, beige, gum, and green, making it the perfect addition to your last-minute summer sneaker rotation – but it'll look just as good with a blacked out 'fit throughout the fall.

