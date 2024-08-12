Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Crocs' Sneakers Just Get Better & Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Crocs Echo Surge shoe marks the brand's latest crack at further infiltrating the sneaker space. It is another super chunked-up model that marries sleek style with signature Crocs comfort.

With Croc's new sneaker, we see a stretchy knit "sock" meet a foam-esque cage, topped with convenient pull tabs and subtle sprinkles of Crocs branding.

True to its name, the Crocs Echo Surge sneaker preserves its Echo DNA, mainly with those familiar stocky soles seen on the line's other models.

The fun thing about Crocs' Echo series is the experimentation with not-your-normal-Crocs designs. For instance, the collection takes Crocs' timeless clog and sees how it would look as a streetwear shoe hybrid, resulting in models like the part-sneaker, part-clog Echo Storm.

The same could be said of Crocs Quick Trail, which also undoubtedly exudes elements associated with sneakers and hiking shoes. There was also this year's Nova Trek sneaker, a beautifully beefy shoe ready for outdoor adventure.

There have been Crocs sneakers in the brand's past lifetimes, but nothing as fashionably relevant and buzzy as what the shoe label is pushing now.

Crocs' Juniper shoe is like the brand's first genuine sneaker, designed by the sneaker collaboration god himself, Salehe Bembury. The crazy Juniper design has since received a few stylish colorways, and even been confirmed to be wilderness-ready by Bembury, a huge nature lover, and his army of fans.

The Crocs sneaker era only advances with the Echo Surge, which is now available at atmos Tokyo for ¥13,500 (just $91).

In short, Crocs are for sneakerheads, too.

Those with a taste for sporty kicks have never had an issue slipping into the label's foam clogs occasionally. But Crocs' recent shoe efforts are making it even easier for sneaker lovers to flex Crocs all day, every day.

Shop Crocs Echo
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
