The Chunky Crocs Sneaker Can Handle a Couple Crazy Colorways

Crocs' Echo Surge is the original Crocs sneaker, a slick and slightly chunky laced shoe that updates the Crocs clog DNA in the name of all-day utility. And now it's available in some seriously wild colorways deserving of its crazy design cues.

The Crocs Echo Surge is the original Crocs sneaker, beating the Salehe Bembury Crocs sneaker to its release date by at least a few months.

It's also comparably approachable, with Bembury's Crocs Juniper shoe taking on a more adventurous upper likely to reflect the adventurous future of Crocs' footwear experiments.

Meanwhile, the Echo Surge is basically a classic Crocs shoe elevated by laces.

The sneaker's uniquely grounded by a sturdy stitched-down sole unit — the Crocs Echo, the Echo Surge's forebear, is a conventional one-piece slip-on distinguished by a similarly ridged sole — and fitted with a knit upper that's far more breathable and elasticated than the typical rubber Crocs build.

Whereas the original Crocs Echo Surge colorways that released earlier in 2024 were typically tonal affairs, the pre-2025 editions display a stark contrast between textured upper, beefy sole, and high-vis laces.

All the new Echo Surge sneakers are available on Crocs' website for $90, with several original colorways discounted down to a reasonable $67.

Crocs heads already know that Bembury's Crocs Juniper is similarly attainable, with a host of "Taro"-colored variants still available on Crocs' website, a relative rarity since most coveted Crocs shoes (and sneakers) tend to vanish but quick.

The nice thing about the Echo Surge is that it's pretty much ubiquitous and pretty affordable, meaning that it's a safe bet for testing out Crocs' ongoing sneaker aspirations.