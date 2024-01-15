Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Crocs’ Juniper Sneaker Isn’t Very Croc-y at All

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Salehe Bembury’s debut Crocs sneaker, the Juniper, is nothing like I expected.

In fact, the shoe is almost the complete opposite to what I had in mind when Bembury, Crocs’ Pollex creative director, revealed that he’d be spearheading the Boulder-based footwear label’s foray into the world of sneakers late last year.

First things first, the Juniper isn’t made of foam (or Croslite, for the heads) and secondly, but perhaps most pertinently, Crocs’ first sneaker isn’t a wipeable slip-on Clog either.

Actually, put bluntly: Crocs’ Juniper sneaker isn’t very Croc-y at all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The only characteristic that resembles a classic Croc as we know it are the ventilation holes on the toe, and even they arrive about ten-times smaller than we’ve become accustomed to on the Classic Clog.

I mean, if it weren’t for the fact that the Juniper has Crocs branding on both the tongue and the hangtag (as well as on the inside on the shoe), you’d be forgiven for thinking that these sneakers were that of another wildly outlandish label.

Though the Juniper may not be very Crocs-like in a traditional sense, the sneaker is the sort of wavy product we’ve come to expect of Bembury, who’s become renowned for his forward-thinking design aesthetic when it comes to the world of sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Take his Moncler Trailgrips, for instance, which were trippy and whimsical, or Bembury’s Clarks collaboration that resulted in the British footwear label’s most psychedelic shoe in years.

The Juniper — which is yet to be given an official release date — is the first in a long list of sneakers expected to come off of the Crocs conveyor belt in 2024. And, truth is, if anyone is going to make Crocs a bonafide sneaker brand, it’s Bembury.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6 GTX
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Paxon Bomber
Carhartt WIP
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Lesser God Skull Beanie
Fucking Awesome
$55
We Recommend
  • Nike SB x Powerpuff Girls Blossom
    Pretty in Pink: The Best of Pink Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • ROA sneakers
    Your Feet Will Thank You for These Winter-Ready Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The MSCHF Boot Returns as a Crocs Collab
    • Sneakers
  • Crocs Salehe Bembury
    The Best Gifts to Buy for Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Salehe Bembury's first Crocs sneaker, the Juniper, isn't Croc-like at all.
    Crocs’ Juniper Sneaker Isn’t Very Croc-y at All
    • Sneakers
  • salehe bembury crocs sneaker juniper
    The First Crocs Sneaker Doesn't Look Like a Clog
    • Sneakers
  • bode nike collab astro grabber 2024
    Bode x Nike Is Officially On (Retro Sneakers Included)
    • Sneakers
  • Magliano ugg
    UGG's Latest Collab Is Spikey AF
    • Sneakers
  • Todd Snyder has turned Woolrich luxury.
    Todd Snyder's Woolrich Is Technical Luxury
    • Style
  • Wales Bonner x adidas Samba 2024 collaboration.
    Wales Bonner's First adidas Collab of 2024 Is Perfection
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023