Salehe Bembury’s debut Crocs sneaker, the Juniper, is nothing like I expected.

In fact, the shoe is almost the complete opposite to what I had in mind when Bembury, Crocs’ Pollex creative director, revealed that he’d be spearheading the Boulder-based footwear label’s foray into the world of sneakers late last year.

First things first, the Juniper isn’t made of foam (or Croslite, for the heads) and secondly, but perhaps most pertinently, Crocs’ first sneaker isn’t a wipeable slip-on Clog either.

Actually, put bluntly: Crocs’ Juniper sneaker isn’t very Croc-y at all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The only characteristic that resembles a classic Croc as we know it are the ventilation holes on the toe, and even they arrive about ten-times smaller than we’ve become accustomed to on the Classic Clog.

I mean, if it weren’t for the fact that the Juniper has Crocs branding on both the tongue and the hangtag (as well as on the inside on the shoe), you’d be forgiven for thinking that these sneakers were that of another wildly outlandish label.

Though the Juniper may not be very Crocs-like in a traditional sense, the sneaker is the sort of wavy product we’ve come to expect of Bembury, who’s become renowned for his forward-thinking design aesthetic when it comes to the world of sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Take his Moncler Trailgrips, for instance, which were trippy and whimsical, or Bembury’s Clarks collaboration that resulted in the British footwear label’s most psychedelic shoe in years.

The Juniper — which is yet to be given an official release date — is the first in a long list of sneakers expected to come off of the Crocs conveyor belt in 2024. And, truth is, if anyone is going to make Crocs a bonafide sneaker brand, it’s Bembury.