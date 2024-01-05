Crocs' Debut Sneaker Doesn't Look Like a Croc Really

After several teases, Salehe Bembury finally unveiled the best look yet at Crocs' debut "Juniper" sneaker. And I must tell ya: it doesn't look real Croc-y at all.

Let me explain: Crocs' debut sneaker doesn't look anything like the label's classicc foam slip-on. Well, the shoe preserves those classic Crocs ventilation holes on the toe (just smaller).

Instead, the Crocs Juniper sneaker boasts fresh elements more in line with Crocs' newer, innovative models like Bembury's own Pollex clog, the Echo shoe, and the Off-Grid clog. And it makes sense — the debut sneaker is but another advancement in the new era of Crocs design. It already looks the part.

In Bembury's preview, Bembury's signature fingerprint pattern informs the translucent trail-worthy outsole. Those exact semi-transparent details worm up the sides of the Crocs Juniper sneaker, wrapping the midsole in an eye-catching design.

More air holes cover the Juniper sneaker's heel while a classic lace system and collaborative branding hit elsewhere.

The Crocs Juniper sneaker gets dressed in peachy hues and spring-worthy greens and blues, making for a fitting color palette for a Spring/Summer 2024 release.

Salehe Bembury and Crocs joined forces for their first collaboration in 2021 for the Crocs Pollex Clog, followed by Bembury's appointment as Creative Director of the Crocs x Pollex Pod collection in 2023.

In between, Bembury has dished out equally great collaborations with New Balance and Moncler, resulting in whistle-equipped sneakers and chunky trail steppers, respectively.

Crocs continues to ride on a foam high, coming off yet another big year with comfy, fun footwear. Now, Bembury and the brand are prepping Crocs' first sneaker, which is looking to enjoy the same treatment as Crocs' other immensely popular clogs (Bembury's included).

Indeed, a lot of fans are ready to make the shoe "MINEper," as one commenter put it.