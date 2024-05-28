Sign up to never miss a drop
Gorpcore? Normcore? Cottagecore? Nah, DAGGER’s Streetwear Is Hardcore

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
It’s an exciting time for DAGGER, the Berlin-based, independent streetwear label founded by Luke Rainey in 2020. 

The brand has just announced that it has a new co-owner in the form of Marvin Lobodda (who is also Rainey’s fiancé, making it a family business) and it has launched a capsule collection exclusively available in-store at Dover Street Market’s newly-opened Paris location — congratulations are in order!

For the new collection, titled Installment NO.4 — I.D. PLEASE, DAGGER expands on its core logo jersey pieces. This includes graphics featuring the brand’s signature slogan, “We wish you all the best with your professional future and personal wellbeing,” the final sentence from a job dismissal letter that pushed Rainey to start the brand.

Elsewhere in the drop are hand-knitted beanies and the brand’s first-ever pair of pants (the baggy, camo-print legwear is titled  "Big Bags" as a reference to teenage slang from Rainey's Northern Irish roots). 

What brings together all of the oversized silhouettes and original artwork in the collection is its references to the hardcore scene. The worn-in, gritty styles worn by fans of the music genre inspired much of the collection.

This 11-piece drop (available now from the DAGGER website, as well as DSM Paris) marks a significant milestone for the fledgling Berlin-based brand, a more substantial offering to those of the past and a first taste of DAGGER now that it’s a family business.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
