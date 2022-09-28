Daniel Lee Is Burberry's New Chief Creative Officer

Following months of rumors and speculation concerning the future of Burberry, it's been confirmed that Riccardo Tisci will be stepping down as Chief Creative Officer, with Daniel Lee taking his place from Monday next week.

The news comes hot on the heels of Burberry's Spring/Summer 2023 London Fashion Week show earlier this week, which the brand has now confirmed to be his last.

It's been almost 5 years since Riccardo joined Burberry in 2018, following an iconic 12-year tenure at the helm of Givenchy.

During his time as CCO, Tisci has worked tirelessly to give the iconic British luxury house a new lease of life, which has seen its growth across international markets. During this team, Burberry has continually widened its stance as a cornerstone of British fashion and culture through work with Marcus Rashford MBE and played an integral role in the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

“Riccardo has played a pivotal role in repositioning Burberry. He has enhanced our creative language, modernized and elevated our product offer, and brought a new generation of luxury customers to our brand,” Jonathan Akeroyd, Burberry CEO, said in a statement. “On behalf of everyone at Burberry, I would like to thank him for his creative leadership and wish him the very best for the future.”

Throughout 2022, rumors concerning both Tisci and Burberry's future have been near constant, with many suggesting Wales Bonner or Daniel Lee would be next to leave their mark on the brand.

Now, as confirmed by Burberry, ex-Bottega Veneta Creative Director, Daniel Lee, will fill the position from the beginning of October.

The British designer's time at Bottega has been celebrated as nothing short of iconic, with many of his designs reaching cult status – and remaining as such beyond his departure.

Lee will also be the first British designer to take the lead at Burberry since Christopher Bailey's 17 years came to an end in 2016 – perhaps, a younger British perspective is precisely what Burberry needs to recontextualize its rich British heritage and kickstart a new era for the house.

It has been confirmed that Lee will oversee all collections at Burberry, with his debut runway collection arriving at London Fashion Week in February 2023.