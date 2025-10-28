Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Simple Switch Made New Balance's Matcha-Flavored Dad Shoe Extra Delicious

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Matcha isn't just for lattes anymore. It's for tasty New Balance dad shoes, too.

The latest sweet pairs come from Daniëlle Cathari, the designer behind 2024's super-exclusive, matcha-flavored New Balance 991v2s. The pairs even quietly inspired other New Balances down the road.

Shop New Balance

For the latest collab, Cathari's bringing back her mouthwatering "matcha" sneakers but in reverse.

Seriously. Dubbed "Reverse," the newest 991v2 sneaker is a flipped version of the 2024 shoes. This time around, the chunky shoes feature chocolate-brown suede and pistachio-green mesh underlays, drawing inspiration from Cathari's favorite desserts, sweet treats with nutty flavors.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Admittedly, it's even better backward.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Cathari's New Balance Made in U.K. 991v2 "Reverse" sneakers will release exclusively on Kith's website on October 31.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Cathari, who collaborated with Clarks Originals and Woolrich, previously served as creative director of Kith's women's business. She worked the role for a year before stepping down in 2024.

But while there, she gave us a full women's collection under her creative direction as well as her sought-after New Balance sneakers, which now go for $1,000 and up on the resale market.

Now, a year later, Cathari's back with another "matcha" New Balance banger.

Shop New Balance
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Deliciously Rich Chocolate-Flavored New Balance Walking Shoe
  • Quiet Luxury but Make It a Leather New Balance Dad Shoe
  • A Nutty New Balance Dad Shoe So Good, You Can Almost Taste It
  • This Is a “Camo” Dad Shoe, Done the New Balance Way
  • The Quiet Luxury New Balance Dad Shoe That's Literally an “Elevated Essential”
What To Read Next
  • A Simple Switch Made New Balance's Matcha-Flavored Dad Shoe Extra Delicious
  • A Classic Beige Samba But Better
  • Nike Strips Down Its Cleanest Sneaker to Quiet-Luxury Perfection
  • From Nike to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Nike's Insanely Advanced Air Max Sneaker Gets a Technical Winter Puffer
  • Let Your Denim Jacket Do the Heavy Lifting
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now