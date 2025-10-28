A Simple Switch Made New Balance's Matcha-Flavored Dad Shoe Extra Delicious

Matcha isn't just for lattes anymore. It's for tasty New Balance dad shoes, too.

The latest sweet pairs come from Daniëlle Cathari, the designer behind 2024's super-exclusive, matcha-flavored New Balance 991v2s. The pairs even quietly inspired other New Balances down the road.

For the latest collab, Cathari's bringing back her mouthwatering "matcha" sneakers but in reverse.

Seriously. Dubbed "Reverse," the newest 991v2 sneaker is a flipped version of the 2024 shoes. This time around, the chunky shoes feature chocolate-brown suede and pistachio-green mesh underlays, drawing inspiration from Cathari's favorite desserts, sweet treats with nutty flavors.

Admittedly, it's even better backward.

Cathari's New Balance Made in U.K. 991v2 "Reverse" sneakers will release exclusively on Kith's website on October 31.

Cathari, who collaborated with Clarks Originals and Woolrich, previously served as creative director of Kith's women's business. She worked the role for a year before stepping down in 2024.

But while there, she gave us a full women's collection under her creative direction as well as her sought-after New Balance sneakers, which now go for $1,000 and up on the resale market.

Now, a year later, Cathari's back with another "matcha" New Balance banger.

