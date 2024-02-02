Sign up to never miss a drop
Daniëlle Cathari's New Balance Sneakers Are My Cup of Matcha Tea

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Amsterdam-based designer Daniëlle Cathari has racked up several impressive collaborations under her eponymous label, from cool adidas tracksuits beloved by the Kardashian-Jenners to effortless clothes for The Woolrich Woman.

Cathari also blessed fans with cool mountain boots in the past, in addition to dishing out seven Clarks Wallabees in one serving (one for every day of the week, of course). For her next order of collaborative business, the desëgner is dropping her own New Balance sneaker.

After teasing a Danielle Cathari x New Balance shoe tag, Cathari finally revealed her New Balance sneaker collab, which sees her take on the New Balance 991v2.

Debuted in 2023, the New Balance 991v2 entered the chat as the new and improved 991, boasting updated constructions while maintaining the spirit of the early 2000s original. The 991v2 enjoyed a number of solid releases in its introduction year, including Stone Island and Patta team-ups. Time to add Cathari to the list.

Cathari's New Balance 991v2 is showcased with pleasing slime green suede, which appears to draw inspiration from matcha powder. There's also chocolate brown mesh accents, which comes together with the green for an overall delicious-looking 991.

While the sneaker also offers some seemingly grey reflective moments, an embroidered collaborative tag strikes the tongue for a clean finish.

Set to release on February 9, the Daniëlle Cathari x New Balance 991v2 arrives as yet another excellent spin by Cathari, again showcasing her signature bold color story as showcased with her namesake label's clothing and other collaborations.

Cathari recently added a new title to her resume, having been appointed Kith Women's newest creative director. With Kith and New Balance as longtime collaborators, I wonder if we'll catch a Kith Women's New Balance sneaker collab under her direction.

I'm sure both the Kithizens and Cathari-ians wouldn't love that.

