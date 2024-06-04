Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's Made in USA Sneakers Are Killing SS24 (In the Best Way)

Words By Morgan Smith

New Balance's Made in USA season five is shaping up to be the line's best-looking yet. That's not to say the previous collections by creative director Teddy Santis haven't been impressive (they were), but the Spring/Summer 2024 season has gone especially hard with consistently solid colorways. The upcoming New Balance 990v4 is but another banger.

The New Balance Made in USA 990v4 sneakers are yet another tasty green take, not to be confused with the "Chive" 993s released back in May.

The New Balance 990v4s boasts a much brighter green compared to the 993s, almost like a highlighter green (hence the colorway's name "Hi-Lite). This summery hue sets the tone, taking over the sneaker's smooth suede panels and joining deeper green shades.

Cream mesh informs the upper's foundation, making for a tasteful contrast and a genuine summer-worthy detail. After all, breathable kicks during the scorching season are a must (even better when they look this good).

The airy New Balance 990v4 "Hi-Lite" sneakers also arrive just in time for summer's kickoff. Mark your calendars, NB heads. New Balance will launch its 990v4 sneakers on June 7 through its website.

Fresh off the holiday celebrating all things New Balance Grey, there is no doubt that New Balance's famed color will be forever famous. But between Daniëlle Cathari's matcha-inspired NBs and the recent herby 993s, I must admit New Balance Green may very well give the classic a stylish run for its money, especially if Santis has anything to do with it.

