The First Air Jordan 4 Low Isn't What We Expected

During the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos game, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hit the field in some crisp white cleats, a Jordan 4 but in football shoe form.

Lo and behold, it turns out Adams' shoes are the first low-cut Jordan 4. How about that?

Recently, Jordan PE (player exclusive) designer Ryan Smith shared better looks at Adams' cleats, all the while revealing that the football shoes served as the first Jordan 4 Low...ever.

The closest we've ever gotten to low-cut Jordan 4 was probably Union LA's collaboration, which wasn't necessarily an AJ4 Low — the LA-based brand just shaved the traditional extended tongue down a bit, which gave it that low-resting look.

After years of its silhouettes running plays, the Jumpman finally took the field in 2018, with the famous logo gracing cleats for the first time. There's even been cleat-ified versions of classic drops like the Air Jordan 1 "Bred" and "Royal," both of which made returns this year (but slightly altered). But a Jordan 4 Low? Unheard of in both football and sneaker history.

Adams' PE cleats may not be the Jordan 4 Low fans have begged for all these years. But a first is a first, and Adams' pairs check the history-making box.

In the images, Adams' cleats boast traditional Jordan 4 features, like the distinct mesh netting and shoelace eyelets. Dressed in white and hints of grey and green, Adams' Jordan 4 Low cleats almost remind me of a football-ready version of the Pine Greens.

Even as a football cleat, Adams' shoe offered subtle nods of Adams' other favorite hobby, golf. Most noticeably, a "17th hole" tag is stitched behind the tongue.

To paraphrase a Twitter user's reaction to the shoes, I guess you call these the "Jordan 4 Loves," too.