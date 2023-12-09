Sign up to never miss a drop
The Powerpuff Girls' Dunks Are Made of Sugar, Spice, & Everything Nike

in Sneakers

Anticipation for the Powerpuff Dunks has been building for months, pushed by a slew of leaks and even official images from the Swoosh. But we were still awaiting that official "Hey, the Powerpuff Dunks are happening" announcement...until now.

The wait is finally over. After the Powerpuff Girls' Instagram account announced released dates, Nike shared a Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB commercial, spoofing the cartoon's iconic intro to include Nike SB as the "added ingredient" that gave the young superheroes their powers.

"And thus, the Powerpuff Dunks were born," the teaser says.

The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low naturally arrives in three colorways, one for each super-powered sister: Blossom (pink), Bubbles (blue), and Buttercup (green).

Like their varying personalities, the Powerpuff Girls' Dunks receive different constructions for their uppers and other unique touches.

Take Buttercup's pair, for instance. Buttercup's Dunk sees sheeny green satin dresses the upper, joined by a matte black leather Swoosh.

Buttercup's large glossy eyes show up on the heel tabs, while her attitudinal frown appears right below (that's that curved line, by the way). Blossom's pair has her smile, in case you're wondering.

The finale? Buttercup's Dunks apparently glow in the dark courtesy of their contrast stitching.

The Powerpuff Girls' Dunks share some similarities (I mean, they are sisters). Each boasts the girls' big eyes and names in the same spots. The sneakers also come with nostalgic insoles featuring Powerpuff Girls graphics.

Over the summer, whispers swirled of the crime-fighting kindergarteners getting their own Dunks as well as their arch nemesis Mojo Jojo. It turns out that only one of these rumors was true. Justice for the Mojo Jojo Dunks.

First looks hit our social media feeds later, revealing the Powerpuff Dunks in their three bold colorways. Now, the time has come to cop. Or at least try.

The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Lows are scheduled to drop on December 14 at skate shops, followed by a Nike SNKRS release on December 15.

There's been other great Nike SB collabs this year, including Tightbooth's Dunks and even the Jordan 4s. But Powerpuff Dunks are looking to be the skateboarding imprint's biggest this year. It's got folks who don't even like Dunks waning to drop their coins on a pair.

Well, that's what happens when you mix sugar, space, and everything nice with a little Nike SB. You get the "perfect little shoes."

