Deadstock Tops Become Graphic Wares in Our New Drop

in StyleWords By Tom Barker
Release Date: Available now

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Delivering messages of collective action along with nature-inspired prints, our new upcycled collection has arrived with a range of graphic hoodies and t-shirts.

The selection is all created using deadstock wares from the Highsnobiety brand, re-purposed and upcycled using prints that have been designed exclusively for the drop.

This includes abstract illustrations themed around nature and community along with more direct messages, from a back print that spells out "green" in large block capitals to a phrase that's continued throughout the collection: "build community with care and meaningful action."

The fashion industry's problem with deadstock waste is no secret, with previous studies estimating that 92 million tonnes of waste are produced yearly. This collection is one of the small steps being taken to try and reduce that number.

For this drop, we're also donating a percentage of all proceeds towards The Nature Conservancy to support its work with natural climate solutions. The organization has nearly seven decades of success in over 70 countries, working to create and implement lasting conservation methods.

Available to shop exclusively online from the Highsnobiety Shop, check out the full drop below and head over to the Highsnobiety Better Earth Manual for resources about conscious consumption and pioneers who are making a change in our industry.

