Nike's Most Classic Jordan Sneaker Does "Tiffany"

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker is next up to get an impressive Tiffany-style treatment.

Nike has dressed up its latest Jordan 1 Low in black and aqua blue colors, channeling the energy of Tiffany and its signature colors.

The low-top Jordan 1 sneaker even has the luxury vibes to match. The shoe features some really nice leather throughout, including buttery-smooth moments and pebble-like textures, almost as if crafted with premium materials.

Tiffany and Nike have linked up before for a pair of quietly luxurious Air Force 1s. However, this new Jordan 1 Low is no team-up with the iconic jewelry brand. Instead, the latest is but another Nike sneaker to draw inspiration from Tiffany.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike has unleashed several other Tiffany-coded sneakers, including Air Max 95s, Air Max Moto 2K, and Air Max Pluses.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's even been a few custom "Tiffany" Jordan 1s. But the latest stepper is purely Nike.

For those interested in copping, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Tiffany" is expected to drop sometime later this year on the brand's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
