Nike's Most Classic Jordan Sneaker Does "Tiffany"
Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker is next up to get an impressive Tiffany-style treatment.
Nike has dressed up its latest Jordan 1 Low in black and aqua blue colors, channeling the energy of Tiffany and its signature colors.
The low-top Jordan 1 sneaker even has the luxury vibes to match. The shoe features some really nice leather throughout, including buttery-smooth moments and pebble-like textures, almost as if crafted with premium materials.
Tiffany and Nike have linked up before for a pair of quietly luxurious Air Force 1s. However, this new Jordan 1 Low is no team-up with the iconic jewelry brand. Instead, the latest is but another Nike sneaker to draw inspiration from Tiffany.
Nike has unleashed several other Tiffany-coded sneakers, including Air Max 95s, Air Max Moto 2K, and Air Max Pluses.
There's even been a few custom "Tiffany" Jordan 1s. But the latest stepper is purely Nike.
For those interested in copping, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Tiffany" is expected to drop sometime later this year on the brand's website.
