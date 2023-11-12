Sign up to never miss a drop
Denim Tears, Levi's, & CPFM's Collab Has Big Red Tab Energy

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

"So a cactus and a tear walk into a saloon," Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory wrote, announcing the Denim Tears x Cactus Plant Flea Market x Levi's collab.

Denim Tears and Cactus Plant Flea Market are back together, and they're heading out west this time. The two minds reconnect, joined by Levi's, for a denim capsule full of Western vibes and massive red tags. That's tags, not red flags, by the way.

What's in the Denim Tears x Cactus Plant Flea Market x Levi's collection? From the looks of it, the offering includes a denim jacket, denim trousers, and a denim tote.

Each Denim Tears x CPFM piece boasts brown contrast stitching and seriously blown-up Levi's red tabs, echoing the essence of each brand (Denim Tears and Levi's denim specialties and CPFM's playful edge).

It's worth mentioning that the Denim Tears x Cactus Plant Flea Market x Levi's collection features the Levi's red tab versus the blank tab. For those unfamiliar, 10% of famous Levi's badges produced are blank red tabs, featuring only the trademark symbol, not Levi's name. The Levi's red tabs — often seen on Levi's vintage clothing — incorporate the label's name plus the trademark, and is considered to be a rare feature.

Seeing this new collab getting the special Levi's red tab treatment (in a big way, at that) kind of makes the pieces even cooler, in my opinion.

For those wondering when and where you can cop, Denim Tears x Cactus Plant Flea Market x Levi's collection will drop exclusively at Complex Con. However, I'm hoping some leftover pieces land at Denim Tears and Cactus Plant Flea Market following the event.

Following a drop-off of Smiley sweatshirts in 2022, Denim Tears and Cactus Plant Flea Market linked for a Fourth of July drop in 2022, delivering denim wears embellished with crystals, stars stripes, and hues of the Pan-African flag.

Denim Tears and Cactus Plant Flea Market may not get together as much as Denim Tears and Levi's. But when they do, we're usually met with a good capsule. The latest Levi's collection is all the more proof.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
