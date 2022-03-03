Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

GORE-TEX? Don't Mind If I Do, Descente ALLTERRAIN Spring/Summer 2022

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Descente ALLTERRAIN
1 / 6

Your favorite Descente ALLTERRAIN jackets have just gotten a whole lot better, as the outerwear experts enlist the tactile functionality of GORE-TEX, ENTRANT, and SAITOS for an innovative Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again – 'tis the season to get wrapped up in a Descente ALLTERAIN jacket. If you've been in London over the past few weeks, you'll know exactly what I mean. Grey, grey, grey – back-to-back storms gifting battering winds and an intense share of rainfall.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From late last year, specifically in November, when Descente dropped its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the brand has been toe-to-line with outerwear tooled to tackle anything that the peak of winter can throw at them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even though this part of the year is where the brand thrives, that doesn't mean it doesn't know how to tackle the transitional period. Spring/Summer 2022 highlights this with ease.

Designed to evolve with the seasons and the shift in temperatures that come with them, SS22 takes an earned break from the award-winning Mizusawa down jackets that bolster FW collections, instead opting for light, sleek, and adaptable silhouettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To ensure these stripped-back silhouettes maintain the functional performance capabilities of their heavier counterparts, Descente ALLTERRAIN cherry picks industry-leading fabrications, GORE-TEX, ENTRANT Windtight Nylon, and SAITOS Light Ripstop.

The FUSIONKNIT range returns for SS22, which features Schematech Engineered Knit to allow for natural changes in texture and function through one continuous piece of material.

From outerwear short and long silhouettes, hoodies, shirting, and pants, there's plenty to be desired from Descente ALLTERRAIN's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which lands online at Browns in the coming weeks.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Wind? Rain? Snow? These Weatherproof Jackets Have You Covered
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • A Weatherproof ASICS Behemoth Is Born Anew
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now