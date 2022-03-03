GORE-TEX? Don't Mind If I Do, Descente ALLTERRAIN Spring/Summer 2022

Your favorite Descente ALLTERRAIN jackets have just gotten a whole lot better, as the outerwear experts enlist the tactile functionality of GORE-TEX, ENTRANT, and SAITOS for an innovative Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again – 'tis the season to get wrapped up in a Descente ALLTERAIN jacket. If you've been in London over the past few weeks, you'll know exactly what I mean. Grey, grey, grey – back-to-back storms gifting battering winds and an intense share of rainfall.

From late last year, specifically in November, when Descente dropped its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, the brand has been toe-to-line with outerwear tooled to tackle anything that the peak of winter can throw at them.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Even though this part of the year is where the brand thrives, that doesn't mean it doesn't know how to tackle the transitional period. Spring/Summer 2022 highlights this with ease.

Designed to evolve with the seasons and the shift in temperatures that come with them, SS22 takes an earned break from the award-winning Mizusawa down jackets that bolster FW collections, instead opting for light, sleek, and adaptable silhouettes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

To ensure these stripped-back silhouettes maintain the functional performance capabilities of their heavier counterparts, Descente ALLTERRAIN cherry picks industry-leading fabrications, GORE-TEX, ENTRANT Windtight Nylon, and SAITOS Light Ripstop.

The FUSIONKNIT range returns for SS22, which features Schematech Engineered Knit to allow for natural changes in texture and function through one continuous piece of material.

From outerwear short and long silhouettes, hoodies, shirting, and pants, there's plenty to be desired from Descente ALLTERRAIN's Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which lands online at Browns in the coming weeks.