These Jeans Aren't Dirty, They're Diesel!

in Style
Diesel

It's a fashion phenomenon puzzled over by moms, dads, and grandparents alike: Shoppers will always pay a premium for ripped jeans. But what about dirty jeans?

Diesel tests the limits of our love for worn-out denim with a new collection of jeans and jackets stained with a mysterious red-brown substance. Is it dried blood? Old ketchup? Mud? It's unclear, but the schmutz is smeared over baggy cargo pants, bomber jackets, button-up shirts, trench coats, all constructed from Diesel denim.

Diesel

This isn't the first time Diesel has dabbled in intentionally destroyed clothing. At the label's Fall/Winter 2023 show, models strut down the runway in jeans, tank-tops, and cardigans that appeared to be disintegrating, thanks to a fabric technique called devoré.

If the thought of paying for disappearing denim makes makes you (or your parents) cringe, don't forget about Balenciaga's bedraggled Paris sneaker, a product that Salvation Army clapped back at with a campaign spotlighting threadbare shoes that once belonged to houseless folks.

Diesel's dirty denim collection is available exclusively at Diesel's Japan website. If you're based in Tokyo, the brand is hosting a pop-up for the release at the Isetan Shinjuku Men's Building through August 29.

    These Jeans Aren't Dirty, They're Diesel!

