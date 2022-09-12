Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Glenn Martens' First Fragrance Smells Like Your Favorite Jeans

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Glenn Martens' first fragrance for Diesel is here.

While the Italian it-brand offers an array of colognes including BAD, Spirit of the Brave, and Sound of the Brave, its new release marks its first unisex scent, as well as Martens' first-ever foray into fragrance.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Enter: D by Diesel, a concoction created by fragrance manufacturer Givaudan and licensed by L'Oréal. Formulated by perfumers Nisrine Grillié, Shyamala Maisondieu, and Louise Turner, the scent is a bright, summery spritz of bourbon, Madagascar vanilla, and lavender — a blend of notes that channel the feeling of wearing your favorite pair of jeans (a natural fit for Diesel, which has long specialized in denim).

As for the packaging, Martens wanted D by Diesel to fit in with the brand's pre-existing family of scents. While Spirit of the Brave, Sound of the Brave, and Only the Brave arrive in fist-shaped bottles, D is poured in a refillable glass atomizer that appears crushed, as if the aforementioned fist squeezed it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The scent has been in the works since Martens joined Diesel as creative director in 2020. "We shared our common goals about the brand and his vision for [it], and decided to create together a new fragrance which could be the expression of his new vision of Diesel," L'Oréal's Global President of International Designer Fragrances Guillaume de Lesquen told WWD.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Martens' expansion into fragrance is fitting, considering the designer's widely lauded revitalization of Diesel as a fashion and lifestyle brand (see: Diesel's much-pushed slogan, "For Successful Living"). To my nose, D by Diesel is something of a contemporary CK One: clean, creamy, and comforting. Kind of like slipping into your favorite pair of baggy jeans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
adidas x Wales BonnerWB Track Top
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
retrosuperfuture x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Teddy Black Sunglasses
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MarniFussbett Sandals Navy
$500.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • One Last Dance With Y/Project
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • How Did No One See Margiela's New Creative Director Coming?
  • Chopova Lowena's Whimsical World Now Features Fragrance
  • R.I.P. Y/Project – Omen or One-Off?
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now