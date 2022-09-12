Glenn Martens' First Fragrance Smells Like Your Favorite Jeans

Glenn Martens' first fragrance for Diesel is here.

While the Italian it-brand offers an array of colognes including BAD, Spirit of the Brave, and Sound of the Brave, its new release marks its first unisex scent, as well as Martens' first-ever foray into fragrance.

Diesel

Enter: D by Diesel, a concoction created by fragrance manufacturer Givaudan and licensed by L'Oréal. Formulated by perfumers Nisrine Grillié, Shyamala Maisondieu, and Louise Turner, the scent is a bright, summery spritz of bourbon, Madagascar vanilla, and lavender — a blend of notes that channel the feeling of wearing your favorite pair of jeans (a natural fit for Diesel, which has long specialized in denim).

As for the packaging, Martens wanted D by Diesel to fit in with the brand's pre-existing family of scents. While Spirit of the Brave, Sound of the Brave, and Only the Brave arrive in fist-shaped bottles, D is poured in a refillable glass atomizer that appears crushed, as if the aforementioned fist squeezed it.

The scent has been in the works since Martens joined Diesel as creative director in 2020. "We shared our common goals about the brand and his vision for [it], and decided to create together a new fragrance which could be the expression of his new vision of Diesel," L'Oréal's Global President of International Designer Fragrances Guillaume de Lesquen told WWD.

Martens' expansion into fragrance is fitting, considering the designer's widely lauded revitalization of Diesel as a fashion and lifestyle brand (see: Diesel's much-pushed slogan, "For Successful Living"). To my nose, D by Diesel is something of a contemporary CK One: clean, creamy, and comforting. Kind of like slipping into your favorite pair of baggy jeans.