Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Glenn Martens' Diesel Upped the Ant-e In Milan

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Glenn Martens and Diesel upped the ant-e on day one of this season's Milan Fashion Week, that's if the label's enigmatic Instagram posts prior to the show are anything to go by.

Martens, who became Diesel's artistic director back in October 2020, has reinvigorated the brand since his arrival with a clear agenda to push the boundaries of fashion.

Whether that means filling a room with giant inflatable (world record-breaking) sculptures like he did for Spring/Summer 2023 or constructing a 200,000-strong condom mountain for Fall/Winter 2023, Martens’ Diesel knows how to cause a stir.

So the fact that the Belgian designer showed Diesel’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation to a full house on day one of Milan Fashion Week shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The likes of Jaden Smith, Charli XCX, and front row provocateur Tommy Cash braved the rainy weather to bear witness to Martens' latest. As usual, denim was the focal point of the range, manifesting as distressed outerwear, maxi skirts, and multi-pocketed shoulder bags poised to overtake the brand's signature 1DR purse. Martens also continued to experiment with devoré, a technique that made denim separates look as if they were disintegrating on models' bodies.

Prior to the show on September 20, guests were sent invites by way of a Diesel-branded disposable camera. (Not quite as provocative as the Durex six-pack the label sent out last season, but still out of the ordinary nonetheless.) A series of teasers for the show were just as unconventional — video footage of ants across a kitchen table, only to form Dielsel's "D" logo, was all onlookers got in the lead-up to the anticipated show.

Martens, who is also currently head honcho at Y/Project, is considered to be a part of the new guard of fashion designers pioneering the realm of luxe streetwear.

Through a clever concoction of humor, forward-thinking designs, and out-the-box storytelling, Martens has risen to become one of the most important designers in the game. And his SS24 collection, the presentation, and the hype around it, is undeniable proof.

We Recommend
  • Model wearing Prada iris Mohair hat in color purple
    31 Italian Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pharrell & His $1 Million Louis Vuitton Bag Are Taking Over Paris
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    An Intimate Look at Paris Fashion Week With Photographer Paris Mumpower
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Snob Diaries: AMIRI’s Spezzatura with Sebastian Jean
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • a look at the UNIQLO U FW23 collection
    UNIQLO U’s FW23 Collection Is Forecast-Proof
    • Style
  • Diesel Spring/Summer 2024 show
    Glenn Martens' Diesel Upped the Ant-e In Milan
    • Style
  • Kendall Jenner
    Kendall Jenner Ushers In Big Shirt & No Pants Season™
    • Style
  • Telfar & UGG's denim collaboration, including boots, bags, underwear, tights & T-shirts
    Telfar & UGG Reunited & It Feels so Denim Good
    • Style
  • Ephemeral Tattoo
    Ephemeral's 'Made-to-Fade' Tattoo Studios Are Closing Down
    • Beauty
  • adidas/Labrum
    Labrum’s West African Samba Has Landed
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023