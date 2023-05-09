Is YEEZY Alum Dingyun Zhang's adidas Next Collaborator?

It looks like Dingyun Zhang and adidas are joining forces.

In Instagram stories posted on May 9, the eponymous label teased what looks like the top of a shoebox marked with adidas' Trefoil motif and Dingyun Zhang branding. And that's about it — no caption, just an alleged shoe box and vibes.

Judging by the teaser, it's safe to assume we'll be in for some collaborative footwear, that's if the collaboration proves to be true. With the Chinese designer, known for his otherworldly padded outerwear, involved, I'm thinking more puffers for the feet will be in store (recall: the Birkenstock collab).

Dingyun Zhang and adidas share some commonalities, and one includes Moncler Genius. Both labels joined forces with Moncler's collaborative imprint for, well, respective collaborations. adidas' team-up is set to drop sometime this year, with thick puffer footwear samples making rounds online as we speak.

It's also worth pointing out that this technically wouldn't be the first time that Dingyun Zhang and adidas crossed paths, either. Zhang, who worked closely with Ye (formerly Kanye West) and his YEEZY brand, assisted in designing the label's footwear, including the YEEZY 700 Wave Runner series from the since-ended YEEZY x adidas partnership.

During his London Fashion Week presentation, Zhang also sent his Fall 2020 designs down the runway with custom YEEZY Foam Runners.

adidas worked Ye for nine years before cutting the plug on the partnership in October 2022 following a storm of social media outbursts and hate speech made by Ye. The German sportswear brand, which could face a billion-dollar loss due to the terminated collaboration, is reportedly trying to figure out what to do with its unsold YEEZY products.

Perhaps, the designer who had a say in some of the collaboration's most successful products could help some. Who knows?