Dingyun Zhang's Puffed-Up adidas Samba Is Back (& Extra Creamy)

Dingyun Zhang is back with more puffed-up adidas Samba sneakers. Rejoice!

The Chinese designer and the athletic brand have reunited for a second sneaker collection featuring new fall-ready Samba colorways.

Leading the Dingyun Zhang x adidas offering is the "White Vapour" Samba, covered in soft white shorthair cow suede from the tongue to the sole. The velvety sneaker also features a padded heel and tongue, characteristic of Zhang's signature puffy designs.

In addition to the white colorway, the new Dingyun Zhang x adidas collection includes a brown Samba, furthering this capsule's fall aesthetic.

A warm brown hue covers the Samba's sole and creamy uppers completely, while the puffy collar wears a contrasting light gray shade. The co-branded tongue and laces pop against the neutrals in a bold red.

Last but certainly not least, Dingyun Zhang x adidas rounds out with an all-new runner model, the futuristic adidas Kouza sneaker which features an exaggerated heel guard and extended outsole. The Kouza sneaker gets a generous debut in three vibrant colorways.

Dingyun Zhang's new adidas Samba sneakers follow up on the designer's first adidas collaboration. The pair introduced the new puffed-up Samba style in a glossy all-black patent leather scheme in the spring.

For some, the fall season is the time for folks to, as they might say, really start dressin'. Fortunately, those autumn 'fits won't have to wait much longer for the perfect sneaker.

The suede Dingyun Zhang x adidas Samba sneakers are scheduled to drop on October 18 at adidas.