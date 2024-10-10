Dingyun Zhang Designed His Own adidas "Transformer" Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)

Dingyun Zhang and adidas are back for round two of their two-season collaboration. After delivering slick puffer Samba sneakers that looked like they flew in from another planet, the two minds returned with more colorways of the shoes and an entirely new model.

Meet the Dingyun Zhang x adidas Kouza.

Dingyun Zhang's adidas Kouza sneaker comes to us as a running sneaker oozing with sci-fi feels. Translation: it's a classic Dingyun Zhang piece.

The adidas Kouza sneaker offers up this incredibly breathable construction further emphasized with these techy dimensional details like an amplified heel, standard chunky sole, and taped seam details.

The Kouza sneaker derives its name from an ornamental plant, Cornus kousa, native to East Asia, which the designer calls home. Like the East Asian deciduous tree, the Kouza sneaker centers around the idea of transformation with a technical build that's also quite versatile. Above all else, Dingyun Zhang ensures the sneaker doesn't compromise on style.

adidas

With Dingyun Zhang's new suede Sambas sneakers and all-new Kouza dropping on October 15, we caught up with the designer to talk about his latest creations with Three Stripes.

Tell us about the creative process behind the adidas KOUZA DYZs. How did this all-new shoe come to be? What's its purpose?

I've always been fascinated by transformation and how things can constantly evolve and be more than they seem. As we move forward, transformation is integral to innovation. This reflects the shoe's concept, where form and function adapt while maintaining an effortless style.

From a technical side, it's built with cutting-edge materials and research. It's designed as both a lifestyle and athletic shoe, balancing performance with everyday wearability.

adidas

The foundation of the KOUZA is rooted in three key mantras: resilience, mobility, and breathability.

Are the KOUZA DYZs inspired by any particular adidas sneakers?

A lot of inspiration came from the adidas archive, specifically the Beijing 2008 Boxing Boot. That shoe holds a unique mix of tradition and innovation, and it's also special to me because it's tied to a significant time in sports for my country.

I also drew inspiration from my childhood, especially the dynamic sequences from the Transformers series. That mix of heritage, futuristic design, and the blend between sports & science fiction really shaped the KOUZA.

adidas

What made you go with a runner silhouette?

I'm drawn to designs that have speed and fluidity. The running silhouette feels like it's always in motion, imagine a space vehicle that could be in Star Wars or Ready Player One but reimagined for track & field. There's a blend of both function and fantasy.

What sets the adidas KOUZA DYZs apart from other runners and runner-like sneakers on the market?

The KOUZA is different because it's not just about performance or style — it's about transformation. It adapts to both athletic and lifestyle needs without compromising on either.

The materials may be high-tech, but the design doesn't shout "tech." In my opinion, quality and aesthetic should speak volumes without being the loudest in the room. In addition, every design detail serves a purpose.

What are your thoughts on running shoes as fashion pieces these days?

Many running shoes can feel complicated in design, but I prefer when every detail serves a function, so you're not just wearing them because they look cool, but because they work.

You've crossed paths with adidas before. What does your current adidas collaboration mean to you?

Like most projects that come out of DYZ Studio, this collaboration with adidas is all about pushing boundaries. We always want to challenge what's possible, creating something that's both functional and stylish, without losing sight of sustainability. It's really important to me to bring authentic ideas into the mix, something that has meaning and purpose behind it.

What are you looking forward to most regarding your future with adidas?

I'm definitely hopeful for more in the future. Working with a brand that has access to high-quality material and a keen intention for innovation has helped make my ideas come to life in an impactful way.