Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway, Donatella Versace's ICON

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Versace, house of icons. Yes, that includes models like Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington but also living legends, like Y2K queen Paris Hilton, singer Dua Lipa, and diva extraordinaire Cher who, like Versace itself, never needed more than one name.

Now, Donatella Versace has two names but they're each as impactful as the women who've embodied the spirit of the her luxury house from decade to decade, like Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway is a literal Versace icon. Literal! Because she remains the face of Versace's Icons collection.

Versace Icons is a capsule collection that defines the essential Versace wardrobe. It's the clothes that Donatella deems irreplaceable and the clothes that Hathaway herself reaches for on a daily basis.

"These are the wardrobe essentials I live in," Donatella Versace told Highsnobiety. "From travelling to being in the boardroom, from a dinner out to working with my team. Icons is my ultimate Versace wardrobe."

1 / 2
Versace

The first edition of Versace Icons launched in April and comprised a mélange of wardrobe staples and Versace signatures that range from denim jeans to a Medusa head-strapped dress inspired by an archival number. Hathaway modeled them all, naturally.

Versace Icons round two, which releases in October, comprises another collection of trend-agnostic Versace pieces pulled from all eras of the maison. It encompasses textural denim and nappa leather, tanks and trenches, knits and bags topped with hardware inspired by Versace's mid-90s collections.

As usual, Hathaway fronts the campaign.

"Anne is a powerful, successful, and incredibly kind person. She is a modern Icon and the Versace woman," Donatella said. "She knows exactly what she likes and what suits her. She loves powerful clothes that make her feel her best self. Our values align."

That's where Versace comes in, dressing Hathaway for basically all of the major events she's attended as of late.

Top of the list: Hathaway's show-stopping Met Gala 2023 dress, a fantabulous case study in what makes Hathaway's Versace era so essential. It's old and new, deferential to the past while being mindful of the present.

Could there be anyone better suited to front Versace Icons or co-host the celebratory dinner held for the collection in New York?

"Versace clothes are for women who know their own mind, who run businesses, who champion change and use their platform for good," said Donatella. "That is Anne."

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Alpaca Static Sweater
Highsnobiety HS05
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
ML610XA Team Away
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf
Acne Studios
$300
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Coco Gauff Is the Teen Titan Electrifying the Tennis World
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    How HOKA Unintentionally Infiltrated Fashion
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    TikToker Noen Eubanks Is the Face of Gen Z Beauty
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Guiding Light of Angus Cloud
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Next Generation of Entertainers Is Fighting for Its Future
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    adidas Originals’ Iconic Sneaker Trio Is The Definition Of Timeless Style
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • bape 101 feature2 A Bathing Ape nigo
    Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About BAPE (and Some Things You Didn't)
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hailey Bieber's Fashion Week 'Fits Are Stealing the (Runway) Show
    • Style
  • ASICS x Cecilie Bahnsen
    Cecilie Bahnsen Is Upcycling ASICS For SS24
    • Sneakers
  • new balance protection pack 2002r
    New Balance's Protection Pack Keeps on Giving
    • Style
  • Taylor Swift seen at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs football game wearing New Balance 550 sneakers
    Taylor Swift Wore the Taylor Swift of Shoes
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023