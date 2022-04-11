Dover Street Market's New Balance 991? Yes, Please

In an unsurprising turn of events, New Balance's winning streak continues to deliver on quality and style as the ever-popular 991 once again steals the spotlight with an exclusive makeover courtesy of Dover Street Market.

As a sneaker fan, there's nothing better than seeing a wide scope of brands on the market push through the crowd with a strong selection of sneaker styles and collaboration. Too long was the release calendar dominated by Nike's Air Max and Jordans – now, time's have changed considerably, and for the better.

From adidas, Kanye West's YEEZY line has kept its foot on the gas, offering up some of the scene's most divisive silhouettes, while Kiko's vision for ASICS has seen it rise from the ashes with renewed flair.

Although New Balance has never truly faded into obscurity – it'd be impossible to do so given its legacy and adoration – it could be said that it was on the backfoot. That is, of course, until Teddy Santis lent a hand in ripping up the handbook and putting NB on top.

40 years since its original release, the 991 has been enjoying some well-deserved time in the spotlight. Collaborations with the likes of Sneakersnstuff and JJJJound have been a welcome reminder of just how timeless the silhouette is, and this new iteration from DSM is easily one of its best.

As is standard for the silhouette, suede and mesh dress the upper, this time around in a palette of moleskin grey and sandy beige, creating a vintage-like aesthetic.

Your chance to secure a pair of the Dover Street Market x New Balance 991 will come on 14 April at all DSM E-shops for £210 (approx. $273).