Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Dover Street Market's New Balance 991? Yes, Please

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Dover Street Market / Milo Reid
1 / 6

In an unsurprising turn of events, New Balance's winning streak continues to deliver on quality and style as the ever-popular 991 once again steals the spotlight with an exclusive makeover courtesy of Dover Street Market.

As a sneaker fan, there's nothing better than seeing a wide scope of brands on the market push through the crowd with a strong selection of sneaker styles and collaboration. Too long was the release calendar dominated by Nike's Air Max and Jordans – now, time's have changed considerably, and for the better.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From adidas, Kanye West's YEEZY line has kept its foot on the gas, offering up some of the scene's most divisive silhouettes, while Kiko's vision for ASICS has seen it rise from the ashes with renewed flair.

Although New Balance has never truly faded into obscurity – it'd be impossible to do so given its legacy and adoration – it could be said that it was on the backfoot. That is, of course, until Teddy Santis lent a hand in ripping up the handbook and putting NB on top.

40 years since its original release, the 991 has been enjoying some well-deserved time in the spotlight. Collaborations with the likes of Sneakersnstuff and JJJJound have been a welcome reminder of just how timeless the silhouette is, and this new iteration from DSM is easily one of its best.

As is standard for the silhouette, suede and mesh dress the upper, this time around in a palette of moleskin grey and sandy beige, creating a vintage-like aesthetic.

Your chance to secure a pair of the Dover Street Market x New Balance 991 will come on 14 April at all DSM E-shops for £210 (approx. $273).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Dover Street Market’s Massive Sample Sale Is Back — But There’s a Twist
  • All of New Balance's Chunky Dad Shoes Look Best in Beige But Especially This One
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
  • JW Anderson’s Kinky Pigeon Puts the "DSM" in BDSM
  • Stüssy, Bottega Veneta, Nike, Rick Owens… Dover Street Market Unleashes 80+ Collabs
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now