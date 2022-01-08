Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Yohji Yamamoto's New Dr. Martens Collab Proves 10 Holes Are Better Than 8

Written by Alexandra Pauly
Dr. Martens
Brand: Yohji Yamamoto x Dr. Martens

Model: 1490 Hidden Zip YY

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Select Dr. Martens locations in Japan

Editor's Notes: Yohji Yamamoto and Dr. Martens are back at it with a new collaboration.

The duo, boasting a history that stretches over a decade, revamp the English footwear giant's 1490 10 Hole Boot.

The mid-calf, lace-up silhouette — slightly taller than Dr. Martens' hero eight hole boot — is given extra utilitarian edge with a concealed zipper at the lateral. Topping the column of lace eyelets, a single pair of gold grommets provide a touch of shine.

Dr. Martens
In sleek black, the boot is almost entirely tonal save for Dr. Martens' yellow top-stitching and a clear sole. Unlike the duo's previous take on the 1490, their latest boot is free of embossed branding.

Instead, the pair bring back a toned-version version of Yamamoto's signature strap detailing, affixing a subtle band to the ankle with a single snap. Dr. Martens' instantly recognizable heel loop finishes off the style.

Despite their lengthy roster of collabs, Yohji Yamamoto x Dr. Martens always manages to feel fresh, thanks to both brands' timeless appeal and enduring craftsmanship.

The British boot-maker is one of several companies Yamamoto has collaborated with.

In 2020, the Japanese designer worked with Hublot to release a goth Big Bang GMT. The same year, he partnered with Lamborghini to craft a special Aventador S.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
