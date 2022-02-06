Drake & Adonis' Cozy Courtside Style Is the Content We Needed

After a whirlwind week, Drake and Adonis' courtside looks are the content we needed.

On papi (no champagne) duties, Drake took his son, Adonis, to the Raptors vs. Bulls game on February 3 in Toronto.

As they chilled courtside at the event, I noticed the two coordinating slightly with ultra-cozy looks. Drizzy opts for luxe comfort while Adonis effortlessly stunts.

The Certified Lover Boy naturally wore the Number (N)ine AW 2003 "Touch Me I'm Sick" heart patchwork coat, going for $30,000 on Grailed as we speak. A white t-shirt and beige cargo trousers pair with the piece, while a wavy multicolor "A" bead chain guest stars underneath the statement coat.

For the finale, ROA hiking boots finish the look in brown and green, joining the heart-stamped outerwear in hue harmony.

On the other hand, Adonis pulls up with the calm fit featuring low-key flexes. Toasting to ending his dad's look, the four-year-old wore a brown knit hoodie and jogger set with a dog patchwork design. He unknowingly boasts Nike Air Force 1s featuring his birthday in Roman numerals on foot.

Then if you blink, you'll miss his Burberry checked print socks, pairing perfectly for a nice touch to the clean ensemble.

This week, the headlines were unavoidable for the Nocta creator as he trended quite a bit. Breaking news stories like Rihanna's pregnancy and Julia Fox's dating history threw him right in the middle as a certified meme target. Not to mention, a false-proven rumor spread concerning the cancellation of his CLB Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker, which is indeed still happening.

Sorry Drake, Adonis' calm flex wins this round.