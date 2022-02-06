Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Drake & Adonis' Cozy Courtside Style Is the Content We Needed

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

After a whirlwind week, Drake and Adonis' courtside looks are the content we needed.

On papi (no champagne) duties, Drake took his son, Adonis, to the Raptors vs. Bulls game on February 3 in Toronto.

As they chilled courtside at the event, I noticed the two coordinating slightly with ultra-cozy looks. Drizzy opts for luxe comfort while Adonis effortlessly stunts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Certified Lover Boy naturally wore the Number (N)ine AW 2003 "Touch Me I'm Sick" heart patchwork coat, going for $30,000 on Grailed as we speak. A white t-shirt and beige cargo trousers pair with the piece, while a wavy multicolor "A" bead chain guest stars underneath the statement coat.

For the finale, ROA hiking boots finish the look in brown and green, joining the heart-stamped outerwear in hue harmony.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On the other hand, Adonis pulls up with the calm fit featuring low-key flexes. Toasting to ending his dad's look, the four-year-old wore a brown knit hoodie and jogger set with a dog patchwork design. He unknowingly boasts Nike Air Force 1s featuring his birthday in Roman numerals on foot.

Then if you blink, you'll miss his Burberry checked print socks, pairing perfectly for a nice touch to the clean ensemble.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This week, the headlines were unavoidable for the Nocta creator as he trended quite a bit. Breaking news stories like Rihanna's pregnancy and Julia Fox's dating history threw him right in the middle as a certified meme target. Not to mention, a false-proven rumor spread concerning the cancellation of his CLB Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker, which is indeed still happening.

Sorry Drake, Adonis' calm flex wins this round.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Jil SanderVest Bright Green
$615.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Hatton LabsOpal Fruits Pearl Bracelet Multi
$435.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jil SanderRib Knit Cardigan Medium Purple
$895.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Pulse Check: Artifacts of the Game Part 1 - Jerseys
  • By Dressing Paige Bueckers, Dapper Dan Is (Track) Suiting the Future (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Pedro Pascal Goes A$AP Rocky Mode
  • The 9 Dandiest Details You Missed In the 2025 Met Gala Outfits
  • When In Doubt, Go Jedi Mode
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now