Drake's NOCTA Sports Crusade Lands at Basketball

Alright, that's enough swinging. It's high time you put your clubs away as Drake and Nike's NOCTA ties up the golf season in preparation to dominate the courts with its first full NOCTA Basketball collection.

It's no secret that Drizzy is a huge sports fan. Aside from his heavy involvement with the Toronto Raptors NBA team, meme-worthy hyper-passionate appearances at games, that one explicitly British Stone Island 'fit courtside at Wimbledon, and ambassador status for Liverpool FC byways of Nike, the man loves to splash the cash on sports gambling. Hard.

Bundle these all together, and you've got a pretty sports-crazed dude – a trait he's seemingly passed on to his son Adonis. Given all of these connections to the sporting world, it comes as no surprise that his style endeavors via NOCTA dip their toes heavily into the athletic world.

When NOCTA debuted, it was clear that his deep love for all things London was a centerpiece on the brand's mood board – puffer jackets, tracksuits, football gloves, the full mile.

After a couple of these uniform drops, in came the first golf collection. Classic golfing styles from Nike were remixed and recolored, most likely hitting the streets or clubs long before any greens.

Now, unsurprisingly, it's the turn of basketball. Given the star's clear obsession with the game, you'd have thought this collection would have come far sooner, but alas, it's arrived. Claimed to be inspired by today's athletes, you'll find heatmap dri-fits, team jersey-styled tops, fitted shorts, single-leg compression tights, socks, arm sleeves, and headbands.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As the NOCTA sports crusade continues, we can only assume that football (soccer) will be next on the Champagne hit list – I, for one, am not ready for BlokeDrakeCore. Until then, the basketball collection lands at NOCTA on July 27.