Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Drake's NOCTA Sports Crusade Lands at Basketball

Written by Sam Cole in Style
NOCTA
1 / 3

Alright, that's enough swinging. It's high time you put your clubs away as Drake and Nike's NOCTA ties up the golf season in preparation to dominate the courts with its first full NOCTA Basketball collection.

It's no secret that Drizzy is a huge sports fan. Aside from his heavy involvement with the Toronto Raptors NBA team, meme-worthy hyper-passionate appearances at games, that one explicitly British Stone Island 'fit courtside at Wimbledon, and ambassador status for Liverpool FC byways of Nike, the man loves to splash the cash on sports gambling. Hard.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Bundle these all together, and you've got a pretty sports-crazed dude – a trait he's seemingly passed on to his son Adonis. Given all of these connections to the sporting world, it comes as no surprise that his style endeavors via NOCTA dip their toes heavily into the athletic world.

When NOCTA debuted, it was clear that his deep love for all things London was a centerpiece on the brand's mood board – puffer jackets, tracksuits, football gloves, the full mile.

After a couple of these uniform drops, in came the first golf collection. Classic golfing styles from Nike were remixed and recolored, most likely hitting the streets or clubs long before any greens.

Now, unsurprisingly, it's the turn of basketball. Given the star's clear obsession with the game, you'd have thought this collection would have come far sooner, but alas, it's arrived. Claimed to be inspired by today's athletes, you'll find heatmap dri-fits, team jersey-styled tops, fitted shorts, single-leg compression tights, socks, arm sleeves, and headbands.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As the NOCTA sports crusade continues, we can only assume that football (soccer) will be next on the Champagne hit list – I, for one, am not ready for BlokeDrakeCore. Until then, the basketball collection lands at NOCTA on July 27.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jordan Basketball Shoes? For Fishing?
  • This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode
  • Nike's Sleeper Hit Basketball Shoe Goes Luxe Beast Mode
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
  • Why Do All Modern Basketball Sneakers Look So Weird — And Good?
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now