Is Drôle de Monsieur For AS Monaco the Best Football Collab Yet?

At this stage, fashion’s love affair with football is nothing new.

High-end labels teaming up with some of the sport’s biggest clubs has become something of a normality nowadays – and a bit tiring, if we’re totally honest. Whether it’s Palace x Juve, PSG x Jordan, Real Madrid x Yohji Yamamoto, or most recently Off-White™ x AC Milan, it’s all becoming a little samey.

Well, that was until Drôle de Monsieur recently revealed its collection with Kappa for French side AS Monaco, which could legitimately be the best one yet.

Reinterpreting official game jerseys as well as a bunch of off-field apparel too, the collection is designed as an ode to the French Riviera and its idyllic surroundings.

Narrating the great symbols of the Principality of Monaco through Drôle de Monsieur’s version of chic and elegance, the capsule – which is available online now – comprises two jerseys and shorts (which will be worn against OSC Lille next week), two tees, a tracksuit, a backpack, and a cap.

Of course these link-ups aren’t the only way fashion is infiltrating football culture, with many big brands crafting jerseys of their own, the most recent of which featuring in Palace’s upcoming Gucci collaboration.

In a world where “Blokecore” continues to (unfortunately) rise and football x fashion collaborations begin to lose their spark, it’s reassuring to know that there are a few slipping through the cracks that are still worth copping.

Merci, Drôle de Monsieur, because this might just be the best one yet.