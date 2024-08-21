Never Change, Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff, step-daughter of current Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, has done it again. And by "done it again," I mean "done absolutely nothing wrong yet still earned an absurd amount of baseless outrage."

Emhoff's crimes include simply standing next to Doug Emhoff, her father and Harris' husband, at the Democratic National Convention and being probably the best-dressed person to attend any DNC in the history of the DNC.

On August 19, for instance, Emhoff paired Harris' Chappell Roan-coded campaign hat with a few runway-fresh pieces from Peter Do's new Helmut Lang.

Emhoff's second-night victory lap? Death Grips merch (!). Another DNC first!

25-year-old Emhoff was otherwise fairly composed, only occasionally daring to have fun. Like, she once made a heart with her hands.

Getty Images / KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Evil and twisted stuff, according to the right-wing outrage machine, which clearly finds the mere existence of young people tremendously upsetting.

There's already been plenty of coverage over the "MAGA meltdown" inspired by Emhoff's presence but there's no point in giving any of it airtime.

Instead, consider a few truths that really ought to be self-evident: There is nothing offensive about being a young woman. There is nothing offensive about tattoos. There is nothing offensive about armpit hair.

There is also nothing offensive about having personal style, though it seems as though you're more likely to get mad about it if, well, you don't got it.

And, much to the right-wing's chagrin, Emhoff has objectively strong personal style.

Like, when we're talking about wearing Miu Miu and Thom Browne to a presidential inauguration, you must recognize that we're talking peak good taste. And remember that Emhoff was barely of legal drinking age back then.

As such, all these people clutching their pearls about Emhoff literally just vibing are doing a very poor job masking their envy with rage.

Very obviously, they wish they dressed half as well as Emhoff when they were her age.