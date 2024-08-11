Sha'Carri's Olympics 'Fit Is a Slam (Nike) Dunk

Fresh off a historic victory at the Paris Games, Sha'Carri Richardson is also winning the Style Olympics, marrying athletic wear with high fashion in an unconventionally stylish way.

The track and field superstar, who just earned her first gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, took some well-deserved time off during the games and did what most victorious athletes do: tune into the other sports competitions.

While cheering on the USA men's basketball team as they claimed victory over France, Richardson quickly garnered attention at the game — not just because she's one of the most recognized athletes in the world but also for her incredibly cool and on-brand 'fit.

Richardson donned a custom corset top made out of upcycled Nike Dunk sneakers. Notably, the corset featured strands from Nike's "Medium Olive Hemp," "Cacao Wow," and "Medium Curry" Dunks.

The bustier top, created by designer Frisk Me Good, includes olive green, white, and brown creamy panels from the low-top sneakers. At the same time, the shoelace systems cleverly formed the top's "lace-up" feature.

Celebs can't seem to get enough of Frisk Me Good's wearable sneaker creations. Couture queen Cardi B even wore a corset by the designer made of deconstructed Balenciaga sneakers.

Richardson completed her game-day look with baggy cargo jeans and a cropped denim jacket, as well as the coveted buttery red Louis Vuitton Speedy P9 bag from Pharrell Williams' collection.

Regarding footwear, the Jacquemus muse naturally maintained the Nike vibes and supported her Swoosh family by lacing up in Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. Altogether, this made for a clean finishing touch to the sneaker-corset fit.

We typically catch Richardson in competition uniforms, but she still incorporates her confident personality into her notable track style. Her nail art, often intricate and elaborate, brings a subtle message to each race, and the Olympics were no exception.

When she cinched the gold medal with her teammates in the women's 4x100 meter relay, her press-on nails read, "I'm not back. I'm better."

And like her custom Nike sneaker-corset top worn at the Team USA basketball game, she nailed it — more like slam-dunked it.