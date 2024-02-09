Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

For Helmut Lang FW24, Peter Do Strikes Again (In a Good Way)

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Fashion month is here, folks. But wait, didn't that just happen? The menswear fashion shows went down in January. February welcomes the womenswear Fall/Winter 2024 presentations, starting off a Helmut Lang show during New York Fashion Week.

'Twas a sunny afternoon in Brooklyn when Helmut Lang put on its FW24 presentation by Peter Do, the designer's second runway presentation as creative director.

Whereas Helmut Lang SS24 was "born to go" (as the collection's name suggested), the label's FW24 offering is all about protection versus projection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

In a show notes, Helmut Lang explains, "The way we speak is the way we live. The way we live determines the way we dress. The way we dress is the way we equip ourselves. The way we equip ourselves is the way we protect ourselves."

Helmut Lang FW24 presents some serious winter protection, alright. FW24 gave way to oversized puffers, big fur coats, sharp blazers, balaclava-style hoodies, not-your-average knitwear, and see-through ensembles.

At the same time, tonal black Samba-like sneakers and the pointiest pumps mingled with padded shoulder bags and rectangular handbags.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Topping the Helmut Lang FW24 pieces were plaid prints, sparkly embellishments, zippers, expected cuts, and a muted color palette (lots of black, some white, some brown, and a splash of orange).

"The way we affect the world is the way we carve our silhouettes and construct ourselves with seams and unzip the spaces we need," Helmut Lang's statement continued.

It's safe to say the fashion world is indeed moved by Do's Helmut Lang collections. I've seen quite a few comments react to Do's Helmut Lang FW24 presentation with "NYFW is so back." This is a good thing, by the way.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
GEL-KAYANO 14
ASICS
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Tropical Suiting Jacket
Highsnobiety HS05
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Crossbody Bag
Stone Island
$195
We Recommend
  • Highsnobiety App
    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2024
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Wake Up: Awake NY's Got a Jordan Sneaker on the Way
    • Sneakers
  • Plastic bears, bearbricks, colorful bearbrick
    So, it Turns Out That BE@RBRICK Might Be a Better Investment Than NFTs
    • Style
  • fear of god essentials
    Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here
    • Style
  • Crocs Salehe Bembury
    The Best Gifts to Buy for Under $100
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike flyknit womens sneakers 2024
    Nike's New Sneaker Collection Is Like Flyknit Heaven
    • Sneakers
  • Designer Ralph Lauren seen at his Fall 2016 runway show wearing a grey jacket, brown vest, white shirt, and black tie
    Where's Ralph?
    • Style
  • collina strada fw 24 ugg puma collabs
    Collina Strada's UGGs Aren't Your Average UGG Boots
    • Sneakers
  • crocs blunt toe clogs
    How to Make Crocs Clogs Better? Give Them Square Toes
    • Sneakers
  • helmut lang fw24
    For Helmut Lang FW24, Peter Do Strikes Again (In a Good Way)
    • Style
  • Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump holds a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers in white, red, and blue
    As 'Forrest Gump' Turns 30, His Favorite Shoe Jogs Into 2024
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024