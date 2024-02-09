For Helmut Lang FW24, Peter Do Strikes Again (In a Good Way)

Fashion month is here, folks. But wait, didn't that just happen? The menswear fashion shows went down in January. February welcomes the womenswear Fall/Winter 2024 presentations, starting off a Helmut Lang show during New York Fashion Week.

'Twas a sunny afternoon in Brooklyn when Helmut Lang put on its FW24 presentation by Peter Do, the designer's second runway presentation as creative director.

Whereas Helmut Lang SS24 was "born to go" (as the collection's name suggested), the label's FW24 offering is all about protection versus projection.

In a show notes, Helmut Lang explains, "The way we speak is the way we live. The way we live determines the way we dress. The way we dress is the way we equip ourselves. The way we equip ourselves is the way we protect ourselves."

Helmut Lang FW24 presents some serious winter protection, alright. FW24 gave way to oversized puffers, big fur coats, sharp blazers, balaclava-style hoodies, not-your-average knitwear, and see-through ensembles.

At the same time, tonal black Samba-like sneakers and the pointiest pumps mingled with padded shoulder bags and rectangular handbags.

Topping the Helmut Lang FW24 pieces were plaid prints, sparkly embellishments, zippers, expected cuts, and a muted color palette (lots of black, some white, some brown, and a splash of orange).

"The way we affect the world is the way we carve our silhouettes and construct ourselves with seams and unzip the spaces we need," Helmut Lang's statement continued.

It's safe to say the fashion world is indeed moved by Do's Helmut Lang collections. I've seen quite a few comments react to Do's Helmut Lang FW24 presentation with "NYFW is so back." This is a good thing, by the way.