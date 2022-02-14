Let's Face It – We're Never Securing a Pair of Eminem's "Air Shady" Jordan 3s

Brand: Eminem x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 3 "Air Shady"

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Over the years, there have been plenty of Nike Air Jordan releases that are elusive, to say the least.

Produced in extremely limited quantities, released under near-impossible circumstances, or purchasable only by complete luck (Air Yeezy 2 Red October, anyone?), some of the greatest Nike releases remain locked away in the aether. Or, in Dj Khaled's closet.

If a holy trinity of entertainer sneaker grails exists, there's no doubting that Eminem would sit in that lineup alongside Khaled and Ye.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The "Lose Yourself" rapper already has two huge Air Jordan collaborations under his belt, with the 2015 blacked-out Carhartt AJ4 and 2017's follow-up, the blue, black, and grey, "ENCORE" Jordan IV.

Neither pair was an easy cop, and according to StockX's sales index, both continue to fetch astronomical prices at resale – with the most recent sales reaching $12,500 and $24,000, respectively.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

During the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show, in which Eminem shared the stage with the likes of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, keen eyes were fixated on the rapper's choice of footwear.

Unlike previous pairs, the 2022 iteration took the Jay-Z-certified Air Jordan 3 as its canvas. Appearing in white leather, the sneakers feature the classic black-on-grey elephant print at the toe and heel, while red accents appear on the tongue and rear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The custom pair takes its name – "Air Shady" – from the custom name tag that sits at the heel, referencing the music video for the 2000 hit "The Real Slim Shady."

Whether or not these will ever make it to retail is yet to be announced, but if they do, prepare to take an L.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.