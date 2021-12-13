END. & Clarks Originals Take a Whiff of Oxford Flowers

Brand: END. x Clarks Originals

Model: Wallabee Boot

Release Date: December 18

Price: £135 (approx. $178.95)

Buy: Online at END. Launches

Editor's Notes: Clarks Originals' Wallabee, and taller sibling in the Wallabee Boot, have undergone a renaissance of sorts over the last few years – not that the silhouettes ever faded from existence altogether, but through contemporary collaborations with streetwear icons, they were given new life.

This commitment to recontextualizing the idea of the classic moccasin shape has catapulted Clarks Originals' into an electric brand mix that includes Todd Snyder, Levi's, BEAMS, Palm Angels, Stüssy, and more.

Back in 2020, END. joined the ever-growing roster of collaborative partners over at Clarks Originals with the launch of the "Artisan Craft" collection, which, once again, framed the Wallabee as muse.

For their first team-up since 2020, the pair have linked up for a winter-ready capsule of Wallabee Boots in a collection dubbed "Oxford Flowers."

The collection borrows its name from the botanical reference that appears across each of the half a dozen pairs' uppers. Each of the floral-designed silhouettes comes with a suede construction atop a natural crepe sole.

Keen eyes will recall a similar floral pattern on the 2014 Supreme x Nike Foamposite One, which featured a metallic gold print across black, and red uppers.

Six colors have been offered up, including "Green," "Orange," "Black," "Pale Blue," "Lilac," and "Maple," creating a perfectly balanced palette that would have been best suited to the Spring/Summer months, though their aesthetic isn't lost on the current season.

