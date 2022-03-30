Line Up a Shot of END. x Diadora "Limoncello" and "Grappa"

Brand: END. x Diadora

Model: V7000

Release Date: April 2

Price: £170 (approx. $222)

Buy: Online at END.

Editor's Notes: END. and Diadora are back for a third collaborative run with the launch of the V7000 "Limoncello" and "Grappa" collection. Grab a glass.

Dictating what makes a good collaboration is largely subjective. Although we don't all like and appreciate the same products, I'd argue that Newcastle's END. Clothing (now a global hub for the world's best brands) has continually demonstrated what strong creative partnerships look like through sneakers.

What makes END. collabs so masterful is not only the execution of the final product but the attention to detail and commitment to a theme. Their campaign visuals and storytelling are second to none.

The brand seems to work with particular finesse alongside Saucony and Diadora, launching the culinary-inspired Shadow "Burger," AZURA 2000 "THE BRAIN," and GRID 8500 "Lobster" with the former.

Where Diadora is concerned, the pair have come together once before on the 2019 N9002 "Lido," complete with a custom beach towel. For their third outing, two Italian liquors – Limoncello and Grappa – take point as the collection's inspirations.

Both sneakers come with expertly crafted uppers of premium leather and suede, with the "Limoncello" pair featuring deep yellow hues with a subtle pop of green, while the "Grappa" pair mix green, beige, and grey.

Though the classic 90s running silhouette may lack the technological marvel of some modern sneakers, its classic build has ensured it remains a favorite amongst sneaker connoisseurs for over 30 years.

Each pair features patterned insoles and embroidered heels (grapes on one, lemons on the other), as well as bespoke printed shoeboxes and co-branded shot glasses. Salute!

