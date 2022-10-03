Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
END. x Polo Ralph Lauren Is Pure Spring Vibes

Written by Tayler Willson

As someone who’s been yearning for winter for the last six months or so, END.’s Polo Ralph Lauren collaboration is dishing me out some very untimely spring vibes.

My big coats have only been out of the wardrobe for a matter of days, and already END. wants me to pop them back into storage and cop some of its floral numbers.

While returning my coats back to hibernation is out of the question, my outerwear arsenal may have to learn to share hanger space for the foreseeable, with some of these neat floral ensembles.

Marking the first time the two brands have teamed up, the duo present a 13-piece collection inspired by original Ralph Lauren homeware collections, titled “Baroque.”

Originating in the early 17th century, the Baroque style at the time offered an opposition to the restrained style of architecture, music, art and design, reveling in a decadence that celebrated the talents and skills of the creators behind beautiful decorative works.

Taking influence from the ornate and extravagant floral details found throughout the American label’s epochal homeware, this collaboration adopts this style of patterning and casts it through a street-focused lens.

END.
The collection itself – which launches online at END. on September 9 – is a pleasing mix of classic and contemporary, and sees the welcome return of Polo Ralph Lauren’s inherently preppy, sportswear-inspired staples, like the rugby shirt, polo, and coach jacket.

It’s been a busy few months for END. and its collaborations, who last week revealed its winter rambler Superturf Ibek sneaker alongside adidas.

Clothed in water-repellent CORDURA to protect its all-over hairy suede, the silhouette is the perfect companion for long winter walks – and lonely winter pints, at that.

With END. currently flip-flapping between seasons, you’d be forgiven for not having your winter wardrobe in shape. But, in reality, who really cares, as long as it looks good, right?

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
