ESSENTIALS SS22 Is Back in Beige

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
essentials-fear-of-god-ss22-collection-restock-delivery (7)
Fear of God
Few brands excite casual streetwear consumers more than Fear of God's ESSENTIALS, which has found immense crossover success with die-hard sneakerheads, kids who have zero interest in clothing beyond athleisure and everyone in between.

The appeal lies in the brand's exquisite presentation (Fear of God always comes correct with lush editorial shots), mix 'n match color palette, and easy silhouettes. Less of a diffusion label and more of a collection of effortless daily drivers, ESSENTIALS is positioned as a wardrobe of staples, the kinda stuff that's meant to be tossed on without thinking and yet still looks impeccably styled.

It is, literally, the "ESSENTIALS," just done better.

ESSENTIALS' Spring/Summer 2022 collection epitomized this conceit with classic hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, shorts, and plenty of approachable accoutrement designed for transitional season ease.

Its second delivery, launching on Fear of God ESSENTIALS' website and SSENSE April 28, pushes ESSENTIALS' core elements even further.

Sleeveless velour polo shirts, cable knit turtleneck sweaters, polar fleece lounge sets, barn jackets, and French terry basics are all here, with more items to round out ESSENTIALS debut womenswear offering and plenty more stuff that's basically genderless.

Fear of God
A coupla items display ESSENTIALS' new graphical flair — for a brand that specializes in low-key baiscs, ESSENTIALS knows its way around a stylized print.

For instance, some of the new kids' knit sweaters simplify ESSENTIALS' branding to a capitalized letter "E," while a spin on the polar fleece lounge suit is resplendent in desaturated camouflage.

It's all perfectly styled with Fear of God's signature California slide and a new slide sandal that may be a forthcoming ESSENTIALS shoe.

It kinda looks like a Birkenstock Kyoto sandal but with a bigger flap. Similar but different. ESSENTIALS at its finest.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
