Seasonal Ease in Fear of God ESSENTIALS Spring 2022

Fear of God is always in season, especially when it comes to the Californian luxury label's low-key sub-label, ESSENTIALS. For Spring 2022, creative director Jerry Lorenzo has ESSENTIALS looking its best in brilliant beige shades.

Nothing says spring like easy hoodies, sweaters, shirts, and lounge pants, right? Well, few labels can hold a candle to ESSENTIALS' perfectly understated take on athleisure staples.

Epitomized by luxe, weighty cotton jersey hardly befitting of your average casualwear brand, ESSENTIALS is putting its signature sweats to work alongside easy bomber jackets, rugby shirts, running shorts, and signature California slip-on shoe.

ESSENTIALS Spring 2022 is predictably gargantuan — Lorenzo & co. know that fans crave ESSENTIALS' approachable twist on Fear of God elegance — but it's made even bigger by the addition of a dedicated womenswear line, the sub-label's first.

50 unique pieces inform ESSENTIALS' debut womenswear offering, accompanying the usual menswear and children's collection, all executed in perfectly pristine tones of sand, cream, and rusty red.

Regardless of gender, the latest ESSENTIALS looks are nothing if not aspirationally easygoing. Chunky cable knit turtlenecks, chore coats, T-shirt dresses, fleece jackets, french terry sweaters, skirts, tapered track pants — the phrase "there's something for everyone" gets tossed around way too much these days but it's certainly appropriate when describing ESSENTIALS' gargantuan Spring 2022 offering.

Its launch follows the Fear of God Athletics collection that Lorenzo teased earlier this year at Innersect Shanghai. ESSENTIALS is far more directional than stuff that Athletics teased but it follows a similar comfort first, branding second ethos (notice that the classic ESSENTIALS logo is interspersed with the new 1977 print).

ESSENTIALS Spring 2022 drops via Fear of God's website on March 10 and stockists like SSENSE and UNITED ARROWS on March 11.