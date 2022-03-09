Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Seasonal Ease in Fear of God ESSENTIALS Spring 2022

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture
fear-god-essentials-spring-2022-buy-online (34)
fear of god
1 / 46

Fear of God is always in season, especially when it comes to the Californian luxury label's low-key sub-label, ESSENTIALS. For Spring 2022, creative director Jerry Lorenzo has ESSENTIALS looking its best in brilliant beige shades.

Nothing says spring like easy hoodies, sweaters, shirts, and lounge pants, right? Well, few labels can hold a candle to ESSENTIALS' perfectly understated take on athleisure staples.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Epitomized by luxe, weighty cotton jersey hardly befitting of your average casualwear brand, ESSENTIALS is putting its signature sweats to work alongside easy bomber jackets, rugby shirts, running shorts, and signature California slip-on shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

ESSENTIALS Spring 2022 is predictably gargantuan — Lorenzo & co. know that fans crave ESSENTIALS' approachable twist on Fear of God elegance — but it's made even bigger by the addition of a dedicated womenswear line, the sub-label's first.

50 unique pieces inform ESSENTIALS' debut womenswear offering, accompanying the usual menswear and children's collection, all executed in perfectly pristine tones of sand, cream, and rusty red.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Regardless of gender, the latest ESSENTIALS looks are nothing if not aspirationally easygoing. Chunky cable knit turtlenecks, chore coats, T-shirt dresses, fleece jackets, french terry sweaters, skirts, tapered track pants — the phrase "there's something for everyone" gets tossed around way too much these days but it's certainly appropriate when describing ESSENTIALS' gargantuan Spring 2022 offering.

Its launch follows the Fear of God Athletics collection that Lorenzo teased earlier this year at Innersect Shanghai. ESSENTIALS is far more directional than stuff that Athletics teased but it follows a similar comfort first, branding second ethos (notice that the classic ESSENTIALS logo is interspersed with the new 1977 print).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

ESSENTIALS Spring 2022 drops via Fear of God's website on March 10 and stockists like SSENSE and UNITED ARROWS on March 11.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
All Gone2021 Ape Shall Never Kill (Bored) Ape
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
MedicomBe@rbrick Jerry Flocky 1000% Brown
$860.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Your Favorite Tastemaker's Favorite Japanese Outdoor Gear
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
  • We're Only Wearing Retro Sunglasses This Spring
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • To Cap a Huge 2025, Bad Bunny Strips Down to the Basics
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now