Data Confirms What We Already Knew: Maddy Is 'Euphoria's Most Stylish Character

The results are in: Maddy Perez is the most stylish character on Euphoria. Now, us fans already knew this, but we now have the data now proves us right.

According to Lyst, Maddy's on-screen style for Euphoria's second season spawned a huge increase in searches for the Maddy Perez starter pack — you know, risqué cutout dresses, Y2K-inspired safety-pin tops, and chic cropped cardigans.

Marc Jacobs and Miaou especially reaped the benefits of the Maddy effect, receiving lots of love from fans looking to score the looks that Maddy repped on-screen.

Let's be real here: Fans (like myself) are obsessed with the HBO series as a whole, tuning in every Sunday for the drama, not just the 'fits.

But, my fashion side definitely appreciates costume designer Heidi Bivens' ability to epitomize the personalities of each character through clothing.

It's a a clear knack you can't knock, as seen with her styling for Jonah Hill's Mid90s.

In just this past season of Euphoria, for instance, we see an introverted Lexi Howard wearing a reserved Miu Miu collar dress and Brooks Brothers sweaters, while a sexy Kim Shui cutout top and Maisie Wilen tank top outfits Kat during her self-love journey.

Characters flaunt looks that include vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and brand-new Jacquemus all the while cheating on their partners or disrespecting their parents.

I mean, if you're going to backstab your friend, you should at least look good, right?

Not to mention, it's no secret that the die-hardiest Euphoria die-hards rest on TikTok, the source of the second season's Euphoria High memes and widely-viewed #euphoriafashion hashtag.

Well, there you have it, folks: Maddy is a trendsetter. Really, though, it's just more proof that Euphoria is setting the tone for the fashion industry.

Considering the Euphoria's cast's takeover of the Fall/Winter 2022 fashion shows, its fair to say that Euphoria itself — not just its well-styled stars — has fashion in a chokehold.